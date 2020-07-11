How to watch the Clash Royale League West spring season 2020 playoffs

Two teams will make it to the finals.

The playoffs for the spring season of the $75,000 Clash Royale League (CRL) West 2020 will be played from July 11 to 12. Six teams will be competing for a chance to reach the finals.

The group stage of the league was played between May 30 to June 28. Each team played four matches within their group for a chance to qualify for the playoffs. The top three teams from each group have made it to the playoffs.

Here is everything you need to know about the CRL West 2020 spring season playoffs.

Format

The winners of each group have directly made it to the semifinals where they will take on the winners of the quarterfinals.

There will be two quarterfinals.

The first quarterfinal will be played between the second-placed team of group B and the third-placed team of group A.

The second quarterfinal will be played between the second-placed team of group A and the third-placed team of group B.

The winners of the semifinals will compete on July 18 to crown the champions of the CRL.

Image via Supercell

All matches of the playoffs will be best of five sets. Each set will be the best-of-three games. The order of the sets are as follows:

Set one: Two-vs-two

Set two: One-vs-one

Set three: One-vs-one

Set four: One-vs-one

Set five: King of the Hill three-vs-three

Bracket and Schedule

July 11 (Saturday)

Image via Supercell

July 12 (Sunday)

Image via Supercell

Stream

All matches will be live-streamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.