How to watch the Clash Royale League July Monthly Final

The July monthly final for the Clash Royale League 2021 will happen on July 17 and 18. Eight players from around the world will lock horns for qualifications points to the world finals and a share of the $50,000 prize pool.

To make it to the July monthly finals, the players competed in the season 24 global leaderboard to make it to the top 1,000 players around the world. From here, they competed in the monthly qualifiers last week with the best eight advancing to the final. There will be eight seasons of the CRL in 2021 followed by the last chance qualifier. These will determine the 32 players in the 2021 World Finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League July monthly final.

Format

The players will compete in a double-elimination bracket with each match being the best-of-three in the duel mode.

In the duel mode, players must create four unique decks before a match starts. No card must be repeated in any of the decks.

Players must compete with a different deck in each match of a series.

Players and Bracket

The players that have qualified for the July monthly final are:

Mohamed Light (Egypt)

LucasXGamer (Brazil)

Samuel Bassotto (Brazil)

Viiper (France)

Reichert (Germany)

Sado (South Korea)

AgonyKing (Venezuela)

Mini Mau (Bolivia)

Points and prize money distribution

The qualification points and prize pool distribution is as follows:

First place: 100 points and $20,000

Second place: 70 points and $10,000

Third place: 50 points and $6,000

Fourth place: 50 points and $4,000

Fifth and sixth place: 35 points and $3,000 each

Seventh and eighth place: 35 points and $2,000 each

Stream

The CRL July monthly final will be livestreamed in English, Spanish, and Portuguese on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel. It will begin at 9am CT.