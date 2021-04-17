How to watch the Clash Royale League April Monthly Final: Format, players, and more

Eight players will be locking horns for a share of the prize pool and qualification points to the World Finals.

The monthly final for the third round of the Clash Royale League (CRL) 2021 will happen on April 17 and 18. Eight players from around the world will be competing for a share of the prize pool and qualification points to the 2021 World Finals later this year.

The eight players have made their way through the in-game trophy race from March 1 to April 4 and the monthly qualifier on April 10 and 11 to reach the season two finals. The monthly qualifier and finals rewards players with qualification points. After eight rounds and the last chance qualifier, the top players will move on to the CRL World Finals 2021.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash Royale League round three (April) monthly final.

Format

The eight players will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the champion.

All matches will follow the duel format.

These are best-of-three games in which each player has to create four unique decks before the match begins. No card can be repeated in two separate decks.

The first player to reach two deck wins will win the match.

Qualified Players

Here are the eight qualified players for the season two monthly final.

SK Morten

Samuel Bassotto

TRB Sandbox

Schwarzen

BobTheRock

DarkAngel

Rad

たあ

Prize Pool and Qualification Points

First: 100 points and $20,0000

Second: 70 points and $10,000

Third: 50 points and $6,000

Fourth: 50 points and $4,000

Fifth and sixth: 35 points and $3,000

Seventh and eighth: 35 points and $2,000

Stream

The Clash Royale round three monthly final will be livestreamed on the official Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Matches will begin at 9am CT on both days, April 17 and 18.