Here are the 6 teams qualified for the CRL West fall season playoffs

After six weeks of intense action at the Clash Royale League (CRL) West fall season, six teams have qualified for the playoffs on Oct. 20. The top two teams from the playoffs will be the Western representative at the Clash Royale League World finals later this year.

For the past six weeks, the 12 teams in CRL West have played each other once in a best-of-three format. The final ranking of the group stage is:

SK Gaming Team Queso Team Liquid Fnatic NRG Immortals Cream Esports Pain Gaming Misfits Tribe Gaming Complexity Dignitas

Team Queso, who finished at 8th place last season has turned things around this time on the back of one new addition to their roster to finish second in the group stage. Yesterday, they handed SK Gaming their first loss of the season and crushed their hopes of going through the entire season without dropping a single game. The reigning champions from the west, Team Liquid, will also be looking to make things happen tomorrow at the playoffs.

The top six teams have advanced to the playoffs. Just like last season, the format of the playoffs is an interesting one.

The first match will be between the 5th and 6th placed team, the winner of which will get to face the 4th placed team. This will go on for four rounds until the finals where one team will face against SK Gaming. The first four rounds of the playoffs will be in a best-of-three format while the finals against SK Gaming will be best-of-five.

Image via Supercell

Hence, SK Gaming have already been guaranteed at least a second-place finish and have qualified for the World finals. Team Queso will have to win just one game to join SK Gaming on the World stage whereas NRG and Immortals will have to win four straight games to do the same.

The playoffs will be live-streamed on YouTube in English, Portuguese, and Spanish. All rounds including the finals will be played on Oct. 20 at the OGN Super Arena in Los Angeles.