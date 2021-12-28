Free Fire’s new map, Alpine, will officially drop in January 2022

Log in on Jan. 1 to try out the new map and win rewards.

Free Fire’s new map, Alpine, is coming to the game soon.

The New Age campaign brought a frosty look to the game and teased the new map. And now, Garena has revealed that Alpine will officially come to Free Fire on Jan. 1 for the classic and battle royale modes.

Before its official launch, players can take a peek at the new Free Fire map on an immersive website released by Garena, with an enhanced experience on mobile devices.

The new map will bring rewards, like a Yeti pet for those who log in on Jan. 1, a chance to earn 100 Magic Cube fragments by going to battle, and limited bundles like the Winter Icerunner. The fragments can be exchanged for exclusive items in the Magic Cube Exchange Store and players who complete three to 10 battle royale matches will also receive special rewards.

The story behind the map features Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr. Waggor on a mission to deliver an energy core to warm up the Alpine region. But a group of villains steals their core and they’re stuck in the icy map. Before the winter war, the island was a fisherman’s village. The map offers some important regions where battles will take place, such as Vantage, Snowfall, Railroad, Dock, Fusion, and many others.