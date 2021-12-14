Free Fire’s New Age campaign brings new map Alpine

Free Fire’s New Age campaign will officially drop on Dec. 17 and bring a blizzard theme to the game. Garena has announced the new update will feature the new permanent map Alpine, an exclusive ranked system for one of the game modes, a new pet, themed collectibles, and many events.

The new map Alpine will be anticipated for players with the New Age campaign, but more information will be released in the next few weeks. The story behind the map features Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr. Waggor on a mission to deliver an energy core to warm up the region when a group of villains steals their core and they are stuck in the icy map.

Also coming on Dec. 17 is a new resource management activity, in which players will have to build a base camp and provide supplies to the citizens of Alpine to help them survive the blizzard. When the event is completed, players will receive themed items as rewards.

On Dec. 20, Free Fire Lone Wolf mode fans will get to know a new exclusive ranked system, which promises to bring out the Survivors’ competitiveness. Players will be able to fight each other in two-vs-two and one-vs-one matches in a larger Iron Cage.

Finally, the New Age campaign will bring snowball fights to Spawn Island and rare seasonal items like skins and bundles. More information about the new pet will be revealed soon.