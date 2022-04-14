Free Fire reveals collaboration with Lucha Libre AAA

Garena has just unveiled the latest Free Fire collaboration. The new partnership with Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA will see thematic skins and objects join the battle royale starting on April 16.

The collab will bring the Latin American culture to Free Fire with elements developed with the help of the AAA team. Fans will have to complete missions and participate in special events to win exclusive items inspired by Lucha Libre icons, such as Rudos and Técnicos. Other collectibles coming to the game include La Parka skin, Psycho Clown mask, Mr. Iguana backpack, and Gloo Wall – Venum.

Image via Garena

Mexican wrestling has fans all over the globe and Lucha Libre AAA is a well-known company that promotes the sport in innovative ways. Garena has already organized numerous regional events that have brought many different cultures to the Free Fire world, such as Indian Holi, Brazilian Carnaval and Mexican Dia de Los Muertos.

Garena has also partnered with local celebrities from different countries, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Tung M-TP, Hrithik Roshan, DJ Alok, DJ KSHMR, BTS, and many others, to combine the real world with the battle royale’s animated story. Now it’s time for Mexico to showcase one of its biggest prides to the whole Free Fire community.