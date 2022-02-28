Free Fire reveals BTS as new global ambassadors

The collab with the K-pop band is coming soon.

Garena has revealed that BTS are the next Free Fire global ambassadors. The South Korean boy band is known as the 21st-century pop icons, collecting millions of fans worldwide. The collaboration between Garena’s battle royale and the K-pop artists is set to begin at the end of March.

“Bringing BTS into the Free Fire universe will offer our players more ways to engage with the game, socialize with the community, and enjoy new experiences,” said Free Fire producer Harold Teo. Garena promises a collaboration like no other, with a series of events in and out of the game.

This is another of Garena’s efforts to bring Free Fire outside the screens and entertain players beyond the game. Since 2019, the battle royale has received many partnerships with big personalities such as Brazilian DJ Alok, American DJ KSHMR, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP. Free Fire has also hosted in-game events with famous productions like Ragnarok, Attack on Titan, Assassin’s Creed, and Netflix’s La Casa de Papel.

More details about the BTS x Free Fire collab will be announced soon.