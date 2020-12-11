Free Fire will unveil Cristiano Ronaldo’s Chrono live in-game

Free Fire will host a live event to introduce Cristiano Ronaldo’s character Chrono, which will become available in the game on Dec. 19. The event will be streamed on the battle royale’s apps for iOS and Android at 12am CT on Dec. 13.

Chrono was officially announced on Dec. 7. CR7’s Free Fire character is the main attraction of the OB25 update, Operation Chrono, that dropped earlier this month. His active skill hasn’t been shared by Garena yet, but leaks suggest it’ll be a “Time Turner” force field that will block enemy attacks.

Image via Garena

Before this weekend’s livestream, players can participate in an event in anticipation of the unveiling. Players must log in to help fix the portal that will change Free Fire completely.

Garena is calling Operation Chrono the biggest event of the year. Players have been receiving free rewards for logging into the game since the update dropped, but they can expect even more surprises moving forward.

If a player isn’t able to watch the livestream, they can catch the highlights on Free Fire’s official Facebook page.