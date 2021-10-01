How long is the AFK timer in New World?

New World, Amazon’s shiny new MMO, has had an unprecedented start. Over a million players flooded into the game on launch day. It’s been so popular, that players have been left waiting in lengthy queues for hours on end.

Though Amazon continues to add new servers and increase the capacity of the existing worlds, the problem still remains. To get around these queue times, players have been avoiding logging out altogether.

But, unfortunately, New Worlds boots idle players out of the game after a certain period of time. Here’s how long you can wait AFK before getting kicked out of New World.

You’ll be met with a notification at the top-right of your screen after leaving your character idle for 20 minutes. At 25 minutes, you’ll be automatically booted from the game and have to start all the way from the back of the queue. If you move your mouse, walk a few steps, or slash the air, the timer will reset.

Amazon has been “working around the clock” to add additional servers to the game and will continue to do so until queue times have been stabilized, according to a post on social media.