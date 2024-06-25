Best Paladin tank build in Tarisland

Even though you can play as a DPS Paladin in Tarisland, you’ll likely be expected to raise your shield and tank some bosses in the end game. We will cover everything you need to know about the best Paladin build in Tarisland.

Best Tarisland Paladin tank build

Every party needs a frontman, and the Pally’s job is to be the frontman. Image via Level Infinite

Paladins in Tarisland are at their best when they raise their shield, pop a few buffs, and shout, “Get behind me”! Their damage isn’t great when compared to other classes, but they are more than capable of taking a beating.

Paladin gear stats priority in Tarisland

Paladins prioritize blocking (glancing) and damage mitigation over raw power and Strength. Focus on these stats from the left (most important) to the right (least important).

Paladin stats priority Glancing Cooldown Stamina Focus Omni Resilience

Glancing is, by far, your most important stat when it comes to tanking, and lowering your cooldown rate will help tremendously with using your abilities. Stamina is necessary for any tank because it increases the amount of damage you can take. Depending on your playstyle, you might also choose to swap Focus with Resilience. But investing more points into Focus is what worked for us best.

Paladin tank rotation in Tarisland

Tarisland looks beautiful from a distance. Image via Level Infinite

Ability name Description Holy Hammer Spam this whenever it’s available. It hits enemies and improves your Glancing chance. Holy Sword Attacks enemies and heals you. Use it whenever it’s off cooldown. Flying Shield Lower incoming damage bit a bit and also raise your aggro. Use this whenever it’s off cooldown. Holy Fire Similar to Consecration in WoW. Use this whenever you have multiple enemies attacking you to keep aggro. Holy Regen Use this to heal in case your Healer can’t keep up. Inscribed Stone Skill When you activate this ultimate, spam Holy Hammer and Flying Shield as fast as you can for six seconds.

Paladin tank talent priority in Tarisland

Just like with most classes in Tarisland, you have a bit of freedom to distribute the majority of your talent points as you like, as long as you invest points into the following skills:

Talent name Description Diving Body Gives you more Stamina and Physical Defense. Holy Fire+ Do more damage with Holy Fire. Thermal Recovery If you aren’t protected by Flying Shield when you receive damage, you get additional Aegis Energy. Flying Shield+ Do and absorb more damage with the Flying Shield. Divine Seal Your Holy Sword does more damage, and you recover more health when casting Flying Shield. Holy Regen+ Holy Regen Heals you more and has a reduced cooldown.

