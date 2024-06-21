Tarisland class tier list – Best and worst classes, ranked

Tarisland just launched globally, and, like with any MMORPG launch, everyone wants to know which class is the best. Although each class has strengths and weaknesses, a few perform better than others.

Here are all Tarisland classes ranked.

All Tarisland classes, ranked

The best damage dealer doesn’t necessarily mean the best class. Image via Tencent

Tarisland is an MMORPG with many activities in which each class performs better than the other. For this list, we ranked all classes based on their performance in all available activities. As with all live-service games, things will change as the game is updated.

S-Tier Classes in Tarisland

Seriously, why are Bards so powerful? Image via Tencent

Bard – Tarisland may be one of the very few fantasy games where the Bard class is so powerful. The damage a Bard can do is ridiculous. Not only that, but they can also heal the entire party and provide Buffs. Surprisingly, they are also great for solo-leveling. We suggest you play this class before it gets nerfed because the amount of damage it deals is that great

A-Tier Classes in Tarisland

Shadow Swordsmen are so much fun to play. Image via Tencent

Paladin – The Paladins in Tarisland remind me of Paladins in WoW Classic. They are jacks of all trades but masters of none. They can tank, do decent damage, and have great buffs, but they aren’t amazing at anything specific. It’s not that they aren’t fun to play, it’s that they don’t rank particularly well in any particular activity, except maybe PvP (because of all the crowd-control abilities.)

B-Tier Classes in Tarisland

We have high hopes for Phantom Necro. Image via Tencent

Phantom Necro – Phantom Necro does some decent AoE damage, but there aren’t many situations where this is needed. When it comes to healing, the Phantom Necro fares a bit better but isn’t as good as other healers like the Bard or the Priest. We have a strong feeling this class is going to get buffed relatively soon.

