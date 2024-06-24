Should you play WoW or Tarisland?

Ever since Tarisland debuted on June 21, many players have wondered how it stacks up against one of the MMORPG titan, World of Warcraft. Each title boasts unique strengths and weaknesses, but there is a clear winner for which one you should play.

Recommended Videos

Should you play Tarisland or WoW?

Tarisland and WoW offer different MMORPG experiences. Image via Tencent

Tarisland and WoW both offer a plethora of features and elements that cater to MMORPG enthusiasts. However, after experiencing the gameplay of both, it’s clear WoW still stands out with its expansive world and content, as well as rich lore and gameplay.

With a monthly WoW subscription, you gain access to the original content as well as the Burning Crusade, The Wrath of the Lich King, Cataclysm, Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and Shadowlands expansions. When you think about it, there’s a vast array of content to progress through. However, if you want to play the latest expansion, Dragonflight, you must purchase it separately. Even without Dragonflight, you have countless hours of content to play, characters and races to choose from, professions to level, a PvP combat system, and a multitude of raids and dungeons to explore.

WoW’s next expansion, The War Within, goes live on Aug. 26. Image via Blizzard.

While the content can be a draw for many players, it can also be overwhelming, the quests can be tedious and repetitive, and there is a clear role imbalance. However, this is prevalent in most MMORPGs as tanks and healers are less popular than the DPS role. Additionally, WoW is designed to cater to more consistent and hardcore players. Blizzard has attempted to alleviate this problem by making it more casual-friendly with reset bonuses, repeatable quests, and a bit more solo content. That said, it can still feel grindy at times.

Tarisland is a new title in the MMORPG scene. Still, it has great potential because it’s free to play and is on mobile and PC. It also offers a decent number of classes and specializations to customize your character to suit your playstyle, and the dungeon and PvP content is loads of fun if you’re in a knowledgeable group anyway. The downside is there’s little endgame content yet and not much to do if you simply want to follow the main story.

However, if you enjoy your MMOs to have a bit more horizontal content like crafting, exploring, and leveling professions, there’s a vast world to explore and things to collect and craft. As Tarisland is new, it lacks that long-term refinement, content, a good story, and customization options, like being a male necromancer or a female bard.

Some Tarisland classes are gender-locked. Image via Tencent

On the bright side, you can complete Tarisland then return to when new content is added because there isn’t much of a grinding system in place, so it might be a better game for casual players. If you only have a mobile device, Tarisland is a pretty great MMO.

Ultimately, it’s up to you which you’d like to play. If you want to play a game with more of an expansive world, great lore, lots of content and quests, and more customization, then WoW is the choice for you. But if you’re new to MMOs, only have a mobile device, or want a simple, casual MMORPG to play, Tarisland is the way to go.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy