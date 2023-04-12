What platforms is Minecraft Legends on?

Through crossplay and multiplayer, Minecraft fans will soon get to set out on more adventures with new faces or their long-term squad mates in new game, Minecraft Legends.

Given Minecraft Legends’ confirmed crossplay capabilities, fans already know the game will be available on multiple platforms. More platforms will equal more players since the game’s accessibility will increase drastically.

But, the question is, which platforms will Legends actually be on?

What platforms will Minecraft Legends be available on?

Minecraft Legends will be on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation at release.

When it comes to accessing Minecraft Legends, fans will have different options, depending on their platforms. Xbox and PC users can obtain the game for free via their Game Pass subscriptions. PC players can also purchase Minecraft Legends on Steam, while PlayStation and Nintendo Switch users will have to use their respective stores.

How much is Minecraft Legends?

Minecraft Legends’ base version costs $39.99 USD on all platforms. Minecraft Legends’ Deluxe edition has a price tag of $49.99 USD.

If you’re a Game Pass subscriber, you can play Minecraft Legends for free since the game is included on Xbox Game Pass. This makes the game more accessible for players on PC and Xbox, but PlayStation and Nintendo gamers can always wait for a sale to buy Minecraft Legends. Waiting for a discount may not always be a reliable method though since it’s almost impossible to know whether a game will actually lower its price tag.

Minecraft Legends will hit real and digital shelves on April 18.