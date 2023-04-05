Will you be able to play with your friends?

Minecraft fans will be able to explore the Overworld with a different approach in Minecraft Legends, working side by side with mobs to be a hero and protect their beloved land.

The new spin-off of Minecraft will allow players to battle together against a swarm of greedy piglins, but will the multiplayer allow players to join forces from different platforms? Here’s the answer.

Does Minecraft Legends have crossplay?

Minecraft Legends does have crossplay, which means players will be able to play together independently of what device they play from.

Crossplay is a feature that allows players to play together across different platforms, whether it’s on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or other gaming systems. Someone playing from an Xbox can have an online co-op session with a friend playing from a Nintendo Switch, for example.

In Minecraft Legends‘ case, the game is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and on PC through Steam and Minecraft’s official website. So players from these platforms can play together in-game.

Of course, you can play alone in the single-player mode of Minecraft Legends, but you also have the option to face your friends in an online player vs. player (PvP) battle, or unite forces with them in an online co-op session.

All features will be available from day one, on April 18, and you can already pre-order Minecraft Legends for the platforms mentioned above. You can choose between the Standard or the Deluxe edition. Both will have crossplay.