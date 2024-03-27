4 game modes we want to see in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is Disney’s upcoming PvP hero shooter modeled after genre titans such as Overwatch. Aside from PvP, we haven’t yet received any confirmation on additional game modes, so here are the modes we wish to see featured in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals game modes we would like to see

Marvel Rivals is going to feature loads of different heroes from its roster. Image via NetEase

From the game’s brief trailer, we could only deduce and confirm the existence of a standard competitive PvP game mode similar to what other hero shooters offer. But the Marvel IP has tons of potential and the gameplay shown could be a fantastic basis for exciting alternate game modes.

4) All Random All Mid

Imagine total warfare but with Marvel’s heroes. Image via NetEase

One type of mode absent from Overwatch and its fabled sequel was an “All Random-All Mid” mode where players could battle to the death. Pushing payloads and robots is all fine and dandy, but raw fighting in a tight and randomized battleground would have been a great addition. Seeing as Marvel Rivals will feature heroes of all power levels, it may serve the game well to include something similar to LoL‘s ARAM or have its own spin on the concept.

3) Co-Op PvE

Assembling a squad of heroes and saving the day would be amazing. Image via NetEase and Marvel.

It goes without saying that PvE game modes can be just as fun as the competitive stuff, and when you include friends, it can really be something special. Whenever I think of Marvel, I think of big cities, destruction, bad guys, and heroes. Being able to play as any given task force of Marvel heroes saving the day would be a fantastic gameplay experience, especially with how flashy and good-looking the game is.

2) Story mode

Marvel’s heroes are most notable for their unparalleled stories. Image by Marvel.

Disney’s free-to-play shooter is certainly aiming for big esports vibes and competitive gameplay, but I think there’s still room for story missions or a dedicated story mode. There are few publishers out there with lore as extensive as Marvel’s, and it would make for some incredible gameplay to be able to experience the backstories of the many heroes we get to play. From the Avengers to Spider-People, there are lots of franchises included in Marvel Rivals that could do well with their own story missions.

1) PvPvE

Marvel Rivals appears to have lots of destructivity, which would be perfect for large-scale battles. Image via NetEase

PvPvE is just wishful thinking and may not play well into the game’s core concepts, but I really believe it would be great to have. Splitting the players into two factions of villains and heroes battling over an objective, such as a city or similar, would be an incredibly fun concept. Battling over objectives in the usual way is fine, as are payloads and domination-style modes. But fights on a grander scale are perfect for a Marvel game, and I hope to see something in a similar vein once the game launches.

