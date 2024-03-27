Category:
Marvel

4 game modes we want to see in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals could give us what Overwatch didn't.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 02:58 pm
Image of several heroes from Marvel Rivals jumping into the sky.
Image by Marvel

Marvel Rivals is Disney’s upcoming PvP hero shooter modeled after genre titans such as Overwatch. Aside from PvP, we haven’t yet received any confirmation on additional game modes, so here are the modes we wish to see featured in Marvel Rivals.

Recommended Videos

Marvel Rivals game modes we would like to see

Heroes from Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals is going to feature loads of different heroes from its roster. Image via NetEase

From the game’s brief trailer, we could only deduce and confirm the existence of a standard competitive PvP game mode similar to what other hero shooters offer. But the Marvel IP has tons of potential and the gameplay shown could be a fantastic basis for exciting alternate game modes.

4) All Random All Mid

Playable heroes in Marvel Rivals drawn cartoonishly.
Imagine total warfare but with Marvel’s heroes. Image via NetEase

One type of mode absent from Overwatch and its fabled sequel was an “All Random-All Mid” mode where players could battle to the death. Pushing payloads and robots is all fine and dandy, but raw fighting in a tight and randomized battleground would have been a great addition. Seeing as Marvel Rivals will feature heroes of all power levels, it may serve the game well to include something similar to LoL‘s ARAM or have its own spin on the concept.

3) Co-Op PvE

Magik and Black Panther in Marvel Rivals.
Assembling a squad of heroes and saving the day would be amazing. Image via NetEase and Marvel.

It goes without saying that PvE game modes can be just as fun as the competitive stuff, and when you include friends, it can really be something special. Whenever I think of Marvel, I think of big cities, destruction, bad guys, and heroes. Being able to play as any given task force of Marvel heroes saving the day would be a fantastic gameplay experience, especially with how flashy and good-looking the game is.

2) Story mode

Image of several heroes in Marvel Rivals standing on the bridge to Asgard.
Marvel’s heroes are most notable for their unparalleled stories. Image by Marvel.

Disney’s free-to-play shooter is certainly aiming for big esports vibes and competitive gameplay, but I think there’s still room for story missions or a dedicated story mode. There are few publishers out there with lore as extensive as Marvel’s, and it would make for some incredible gameplay to be able to experience the backstories of the many heroes we get to play. From the Avengers to Spider-People, there are lots of franchises included in Marvel Rivals that could do well with their own story missions.

1) PvPvE

Ironman destroying a statue with a laser in Marvel Rivals.
Marvel Rivals appears to have lots of destructivity, which would be perfect for large-scale battles. Image via NetEase

PvPvE is just wishful thinking and may not play well into the game’s core concepts, but I really believe it would be great to have. Splitting the players into two factions of villains and heroes battling over an objective, such as a city or similar, would be an incredibly fun concept. Battling over objectives in the usual way is fine, as are payloads and domination-style modes. But fights on a grander scale are perfect for a Marvel game, and I hope to see something in a similar vein once the game launches.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Marvel Rivals key art (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Read Article 9 maps we want to see in Marvel Rivals
Asgard in Marvel Rivals
Category: Marvel
Marvel
9 maps we want to see in Marvel Rivals
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals characters: 9 heroes and villains we want to see
marvel rivals characters
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals characters: 9 heroes and villains we want to see
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Marvel Rivals key art (UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL MARCH 27 10AM CT)
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Read Article 9 maps we want to see in Marvel Rivals
Asgard in Marvel Rivals
Category: Marvel
Marvel
9 maps we want to see in Marvel Rivals
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Marvel Rivals characters: 9 heroes and villains we want to see
marvel rivals characters
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Marvel Rivals characters: 9 heroes and villains we want to see
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 27, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.