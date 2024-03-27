All Marvel Rivals modes confirmed so far

It’s finally happening: the prophesized Overwatch killer might be just around the corner, coming in the form of Marvel Rivals. You might be wondering what kind of content it has in store, so here are all confirmed Marvel Rivals modes.

Which game modes will be in Marvel Rivals?

PvP seems to be Marvel Rivals‘ major focus. Image via NetEase

Disney’s hero shooter dropped its short trailer on March 27, and from it, we could only deduce a single game mode. It appears that only competitive PvP will feature in Marvel Rivals. This is naturally subject to change as the game will be entering an open beta phase in May of this year, potentially revealing to us plenty more game modes, such as the PvE mode we never got in Overwatch. The trailer lasts for less than two minutes and does not contain much information save for lots of flashy fights, which look beyond fantastic.

Will Marvel Rivals have PvE?

Marvel Rivals stands to fill the Overwatch void. Image via NetEase

As things stand, there has been no confirmed PvE game mode for Marvel Rivals. Dubbed by many as the Overwatch killer, Marvel Rivals seems to be primarily focusing on giving players a solid PvP experience where they can pick out their favorite Marvel hero and duke it out on its stellar-looking maps. Marvel has already had live-service PvE games, which didn’t meet sales expectations, so it remains to be seen if a PvE mode will ever make an appearance in Marvel Rivals. Until then, we have the trailer to deconstruct and see if we missed anything and hope for the best.

