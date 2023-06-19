Marvel Snap player turns Sentry into instant game-winner with lucky location play

Several cards in Marvel Snap have high Power but come with a drawback. Some of these may even cost players the match if they get unresolved until the last turn. This includes Sentry, a powerful card that creates and gives the player one of the lowest-Power cards in Snap in exchange for his four-cost, 10-power stat line.

Sentry can’t be played on the right location. He creates a negative 10-Power Void on the right location. Oftentimes, the Void is transferred to the other side of the right location with the help of Viper or Carnage destroys it to gain extra Power.

What happened to lucky Snap player WhyNotAlCPG is a different story.

This gamer posted their endgame result to Reddit on June 18, revealing one of the luckiest Sentry-cross-location plays we’ve seen. It all came from Bar Sinister, which paved the way for the creation of four Voids on the right, totaling a huge negative 40-Power. But luckily, all of the Voids were placed in the Rickety Bridge location, which actually destroys all cards there if there is more than one card there by the end of every turn.

All the Voids got destroyed. What was even more fatal for the opponent though, was four Knulls were played on the opponent’s side of Bar Sinister. All the Knull copies ended with negative 26-Power each, totaling a lopsided negative 104-Power in the final turn.

Indeed, with great Power comes great responsibilities. But the user was responsible and creative enough (with some luck) to get rid of the supposed drawback by Sentry, making them today’s Marvel Snap winner in the process.

