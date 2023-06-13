Marvel Snap June 13 patch notes: The game’s most hated card just got nerfed, or is it?

Marvel Snap’s major patch for the month of June has arrived. A handful of changes were made to ensure the game’s healthy ecosystem of balanced card abilities and stats. This patch’s highlight is the change for the game’s most hated card, Galactus.

Marvel Snap Galactus nerf

Galactus went from being a six-cost, two-Power card with the ability to destroy the other two locations so long as it was your only card where played has now become a six-cost, seven Power card with an effect that reads: “On Reveal: If you’re winning this location and this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.”

Is it a nerf or a buff for Galactus? Screengrab via Dot Esports

This change means you actually have to be playing strategically and trying to win a location. You can’t just drop Galactus down on his own and blast the others out of existence, you need to get some negative power onto your opponent’s side with Green Goblin and Hobgoblin first. Or you could use Hazmat if you’re feeling daring.

Other Marvel Snap June 13 Patch Highlights

The June 13 patch also introduces a new game mode, Conquest. Here, players need to spend in-game currency to enter, with the purpose of defeating other players in various league levels to gain the coveted Infinity avatars in the last stretch of the competition.

Players may also be able to gain medals from playing in the Conquest Mode which can be used to purchase items from the new in-game store. The new Weekend Missions feature will also be dropping this week, and a Mystery Series Three card that costs 1,000 tokens will be available for players.

Other card changes that dropped in the update aside from Galactus include the buffs for Maria Hill and Dazzler. Snowguard and Stegron dropped from series five to four, while Shanna dropped to series three.

Here is the full list of the Marvel Snap June 13 patch notes, including Series Drop cards and more.

All the Marvel Snap June 13 patch notes

PATCH HIGHLIGHT

New Game Mode: Conquest

“With this patch, we are excited to release a new game mode: Conquest. Found in the ‘Game Modes’ section of the bottom Bar, players can enter Conquests of varying difficulty, earn Medals by playing games, and get exclusive rewards in the Shop.”

Conquest is unlocked after completing the Recruit Season Pass.

Check out the Conquest blog post for more information!

GENERAL UPDATES

New to the Token Shop – Mystery Series 3!

Open Mystery Series 3 cards for 1,000 Tokens to gain an unowned Series 3 card for your collection

Weekend Missions

– Weekend Missions offer more goals and rewards for players, beyond their current Daily Missions and Weekly Missions. With the initial release of this feature, each weekend will have three Weekend Missions:

Win Games to Earn Credits

Win Games with Season Pass Card to Earn Gold

Win Games with Newly Released Card to Earn Tokens

– Each of these reward amounts will vary depending on the difficulty of the mission. There will be Weekly Missions available for each new card release. Weekly Missions for a Newly Released Card are a great way to earn back Tokens with your new cards – essentially reducing the overall Token cost!

Series Drop Updates: Some cards have dropped to a lower series.

– Cards dropping from Series Five to Series Four:

Snowguard

Stegron

– Cards dropping from Series Four to Series Three:

Shanna

BALANCE UPDATES

Developer note: “We’ve got one major change this week, and two smaller adjustments we anticipate will make some of our lesser-played cards a lot more fun. We know this patch is coming a couple weeks after High Evolutionary’s release, but bear in mind we implemented these changes well in advance of his release, so we’ll be using OTAs and our next patch to address changes that may be related to that card’s impact on the metagame.”

CARD UPDATES

– Galactus:

[Old] 6/2 – On Reveal: If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.

6/2 – If this is your only card here, destroy all other locations. [New] 6/7 – On Reveal: If you’re winning this location and this is your only card here, destroy all other locations.

Developer note: “Galactus is a card we’ve kept a close eye on since release. His ability warps the game, changing the goal for both players from claiming two locations to waging war around cards that ‘counter’ him/his finishers and priority. We don’t mind mixing things up a bit from time to time in that regard, but Galactus’ play rate was moving past the thresholds we set to determine both competitive diversity and also how frequently the game gets reduced to that state. Because Galactus is inherently counterable, we waited to see if the metagame could sort itself out, but it hasn’t. Galactus’ popularity has increased, his win rate has only grown, and many players don’t even enjoy beating him–these are problems worth solving.

“The original design for Galactus is difficult to rebalance, because it has essentially one value we can adjust: Power. However, lower Power can mean that Galactus always loses priority, making post-Galactus counters like Shang-Chi or Enchantress difficult to play. Meanwhile, increases may let you beat these cards more naturally, especially Professor X. Either way, it’s still all about the counters. We considered making him the first true seven-Cost card, but that was just less fun and weaker with the same issues. We also considered full redesigns for Galactus but didn’t find anything that cleared our bar, which is very high.

“Ultimately, we decided to make Power a functional way for us to tune Galactus, which led us to this additional “winning” restriction. Caring about winning this way lets players contest Galactus within the core fun of SNAP–using Power to challenge for locations. Relying exclusively on counters is frustrating because neither player has much control over their appearance, but every deck should have the ability to muster seven-Power. We expect he’ll be stronger in decks that play him on turn six after Hobgoblin or Nimrod, but worse in the stronger, more popular Galactus archetypes. If this change proves too much or too little, it’s also given us the ability to tune him further via OTA and find the healthiest spot.”

– Maria Hill:

[Old] 2/3 – On Reveal: Add a random one-Cost card to your hand.

2/3 – Add a random one-Cost card to your hand. [New] 2/3 – On Reveal: Add a random one or two-Cost card to your hand.

Developer note: “We’re giving Maria Hill the ability to roll a two-Cost card primarily to make her a better thematic parallel to Agent Coulson. We expect this to be a slight buff as you’ll occasionally get a better card from her, and half the time your Quinjet will provide a discount in those scenarios too. Not a huge mover, but a more enjoyable card.”

– Dazzler:

[Old] 4/4 – Ongoing: If you have four cards at each location, +6 Power.

4/4 – If you have four cards at each location, +6 Power. [New] 3/2 – Ongoing: +2 Power for each location that’s full on your side.

Developer note: “Dazzler’s old ability didn’t give enough of a boost to reflect the level of investment that filling your board demands, and never really found a home competing against many of our strongest four-Cost cards. We decided to give her more incremental boosts as you fill locations, which also lets her benefit from Space Throne, and shifted her rate to three-Cost. In addition to changing up the competition, she may have a home alongside Brood with Silver Surfer, in Patriot with Ultron, or other shells.”

