Marvel Snap’s new game mode has an entry fee of in-game currency to play at higher levels

Marvel Snap players looking for a different take on the card battler’s gameplay now have a brand new mode to sink their teeth and high Collection Levels into. Conquest Mode is now available in-game.

Players familiar with Battle Mode, the friendly PvP match where you can square off against buddies via a unique match code, will be right at home with Conquest since it functions in the same way.

In Conquest matches, like Battle Mode, players have a health bar that takes hits depending on how many Cubes are at stake. But with Conquest, matchmaking allows Snappers to play against random players around the world for unique rewards, and there won’t be any bots either.

“Conquest takes the Battle Mode format you know and love from Friendly Battles to the next level!” said Second Dinner. In Conquest, you’ll queue up against others to earn rewards. You have to win a series of battles without losing to unlock tickets to higher leagues against tougher opponents, working your way up to Infinity League. Wins, of course, will net you rewards.

There are unique rewards in Conquest mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are six levels players can progress through in Conquest Mode, starting with Proving Grounds, which has no entry fee, and progressing through Bronze, Silver, Gold, Vibranium, and Infinite. The other levels require Gold currency to enter to begin with, but players can earn access to tickets by playing previous levels.

For example, winning a Conquest match in the Proving Grounds can earn players one Bronze ticket along with Medals that are used to purchase items from the Conquest store. Winning in Bronze rewards a Silver ticket, and so on, so using Gold isn’t a necessity unless players want to jump up to the higher tiers.

Step up, face off — Conquest is here!



Here's a quick walkthrough of Conquest to get you started.



Who will rise? pic.twitter.com/1hQfwd0kSk — MARVEL SNAP (@MARVELSNAP) June 13, 2023

“In addition to tickets for higher leagues, each victory grants Medals that can be used in the Conquest Shop to unlock exclusive rewards,” Second Dinner said. The new Conquest Shop will contain new cosmetics, including a seasonal exclusive variant that can only be unlocked there, every season.

A teaser of the Conquest Shop showed rewards, purchasable with tickets, including mystery variants, Credits, Gold, Boosters, and exclusive player titles.

Marvel Snap’s Conquest Mode is available now as part of the game’s update on June 13.

