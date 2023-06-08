The best superhero just got nerfed in Marvel Snap—and it’s all Galactus’ fault

Marvel Snap’s latest over-the-air patch just went live today with changes to several cards, including Marvel’s flagship character and the best superhero the world has ever seen. And just like most issues in the game, Galactus is to blame.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has received a hefty nerf in the update, mainly because of his utility in decks featuring cards like Galactus and High Evolutionary, Second Dinner revealed in the patch notes. Spider-Man will now cost five energy and get a buff of one power, meaning he will no longer work with cards like Zabu to lessen his cost.

“We want to avoid these kinds of playstyles being too powerful as they are frustrating to play against, so we’ve decided to adjust Spider-Man to limit his play in combos like Spider-Man into Professor X,” Second Dinner said. “While this does put him at the same cost as his lockdown peer Professor X, we think that their effects are distinct enough that they can both sit at five-cost.”

Spider-Man’s ability to prevent the opponent from playing a card at his location on the next turn makes him frustrating to play against, but this buff may remove him from the equation entirely since Professor X has almost the same effect.

Another strong card, Beast from the X-Men, is also having his energy cost bumped up with an increase to his power, largely due to the popularity of Bounce decks made prevalent by new cards like Kitty Pryde and Hit-Monkey.

“Bounce decks with cards like Kitty Pryde, Bast, and Hit-Monkey have been performing very well lately,” Second Dinner said. “Beast in particular stood out to us as a very powerful enabler in the deck. We want Beast’s effect to take more investment to get returns, so we’re adjusting him to be a three-ost card. This also helps give Falcon more room to spread his wings, as he often felt like a worse Beast without the cost reduction effect.” Related: Marvel Snap Series drop: All card series changes On the opposite side of things, Rogue and Medusa have been buffed in an effort to increase their play rates, while The Hood will now be more of an albatross to play on your side with a decrease in power to negative three. Here’s the full list of notes from today’s update, now live in-game. Marvel Snap June 8 OTA patch notes

Spider-Man

] 4/3 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn. [New] 5/4 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Beast

] 2/2 – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less. [New] 3/4 – On Reveal: Return your other cards at this location to your hand. They cost one less.

The Hood

] 1/-2 – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand. [New] 1/-3 – On Reveal: Add a Demon to your hand.

Rogue

] 3/1 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location. [New] 3/2 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

Medusa

] 2/2 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +2 Power. [New] 2/2 – On Reveal: If this is at the middle location, +3 Power.

