Marvel Snap’s newest card should finally save one of the game’s weakest deck archetypes

Marvel Snap’s June season just kicked off, and it’s brought a new card that’s currently a star of one of the top movies in the world.

In an alternate universe, Spider-Man’s original love interest Gwen Stacy was instead bitten by a radioactive spider and donned the web-shooters to become Spider-Gwen, or Ghost-Spider, as she’s known in Marvel Snap. Or “Gwanda,” as Miles calls her in the movie.

And just like she’s saved Miles Morales numerous times in the Spider-Verse movies, she’s here to help save a long-struggling deck archetype in Snap. This is not the Bryce Dallas Howard version of Gwen you remember from 2007’s Spider-Man 3.

Fans of Move decks, rejoice because Ghost-Spider is here.

Marvel Snap’s June season pass card: Ghost-Spider

Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 2 Energy, 3 Power

2 Energy, 3 Power Card text: On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.

Gwen will take the last card you played and move it to her location, offering up some interesting plays in the mid-game as well as potential large power swings on turn six. Her low cost will also make her an interesting addition to Sera decks and Bounce decks, too.

Related: The Spider-Verse swings into Marvel Snap’s new season this week

Ghost-Spider is just the beginning of a season of cards dedicated to reinvigorating the Move archetype, which has fallen by the wayside over the past several months as new cards have been added to the Marvel card game.

Ghost-Spider will combine quite well with any card that benefits from moving, like Human Torch, Vulture, Cloak, and Multiple Man, adding more options to an archetype that has been dormant for far too long.

The Spider-Versus season will add several Spider-People, including Spider-Ham, Spider-Man 2099, and Silk. With Spider-Ham and 2099, Snap will be trying its hand at new cards becoming available in Series Four instead of Series Five, making them the most easily-acquirable new cards, other than season pass cards like Ghost-Spider.

Spider-Man 2099 and Silk especially will really buff up Move decks when they release later this month, as both of those cards also have some Move-specific abilities. Don’t be surprised to constantly run into Move decks on the ladder in the coming weeks.

Related: Marvel Snap’s OTA patches will now be happening less frequently

Marvel Snap’s Spider-Versus season is live now to coincide with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is now in theaters.

About the author