Marvel Snap players disappointed by lackluster rewards in upcoming Conquest mode

A Conquest mode is being added to Marvel Snap on June 13 but players have expressed disappointment at the underwhelming rewards on offer.

Marvel Snap made a brief appearance at Summer Games Fest live to showcase the new game mode on June 8, with Conquest having its own league tiers, leaderboards, and rewards.

Players start their journey in the Proving Grounds tier, which is always available to play, and winning multiple games in a row unlocks access to higher tiers, culminating in the Infinity tier.

Medals can also be earned in the game mode, adding another currency to Marvel Snap, which can subsequently be used to unlock rewards in the Conquest shop.

UI shown at Summer Games Fest revealed what some of those rewards are, including Mystery Variants, Credits, Boosters, and Gold.

Given Conquest is being touted as the most competitive game mode within Marvel Snap, the quality of the rewards has seemingly upset a number of players in the community, who expressed their feelings on Reddit.

Players were also unhappy with Marvel Snap’s very brief appearance at Summer Games Fest, where they elected not to highlight the ongoing series, focused on the Spider-Verse, and did not reveal any upcoming cards.

Rewards of Gold and Tokens are readily available in Marvel Snap, so are providing little incentive to enter the Conquest mode, while seemingly being limited to just one Mystery Variant a month is not overly appealing.

In truth, the only reward that seems worth the time of grinding for is the Red Goblin Variant Avatar, costing 1,000 Medals, but that is an awful lot of work for something you will have to manually add to all of your decks in the game.

