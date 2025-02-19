‘So f**king cool’: Marvel Rivals players are already in love with comic-accurate The Thing and Human Torch skins

On Feb. 18, NetEase finally unveiled Human Torch and The Thing, who are coming to Marvel Rivals this Friday. Simultaneously, both heroes’ skins have leaked, and players who have taken a look already love them.

The skins were posted on Reddit on Feb. 18, where fans shared their excitement over how amazing the skins look, as well as their comic book accuracy. It looks like Human Torch is receiving a Negative Zone Gladiator costume, while The Thing will be getting his iconic Trench Coat look.

https://twitter.com/X0X_LEAK/status/1891974500410859636

Fans couldn’t hide their excitement. “The Thing in a trenchcoat has got to be one of the best costumes in the game,” one top comment reads. “The Gladiator skin from one of (if not the best to my knowledge) Torch’s most badass comics? That’s so fucking cool,” another one added.

The Thing’s costume is certainly more detailed, at least from what we can see. But that’s always going to be the case if you give a suit to an orange brick wall (sorry, Ben). Johnny seems to have more black-painted elements across his body, which could be due to the damage he takes in the Negative Zone storyline.

Both Marvel Rivals costumes are rooted in the comics. Once the Fantastic Four returned from space with their new powers, The Thing felt ashamed of his new look. He decided to wear a massive trench coat whenever he left the Baxter Building so he could blend in with other people, and it looks like it’s working. “Wait what? I thought The Thing was gonna get a skin, who’s this random dude in a trenchcoat?” one fan asked.

https://twitter.com/X0X_LEAK/status/1891975258221035920

As for Johnny’s Negative Gladiator suit, the history here is a lot more explosive. It’s from a storyline where Johnny sacrificed himself to enter the Negative Zone and close the portal to Baxter Building from the inside. This made him a prisoner of Annihilus, who killed him multiple times, but was resurrected each time (hence the damaged body). However, Human Torch regained his powers, was a gladiator in Annihilus’ arena, and found a way to return to Earth.

Bear in mind both skins haven’t been officially revealed, but they look all but confirmed. They won’t be the only costumes for Johnny and Ben, though. According to a popular leaker X0XLEAK, they will also receive “First Family” skins, like Sue and Reed did with their launch back in January.

