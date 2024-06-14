How to play Marvel Rivals early access

Marvel Rivals is hero shooting for the stars with its fast-paced gameplay and litany of licensed icons, and we’re here to run through everything we know about its early access potential.

The Marvel Rivals alpha test demonstrated what the shooter is all about. In a fiery market of live-service shooters all vying for the crown, Marvel Rivals has a quality few others can boast—full reign of the MCU license. Interest in Marvel Rivals is automatic and assured, and getting to play it as soon as possible is the MO for most, so let’s see what early access there is for Marvel Rivals.

Does Marvel Rivals have early access?

Officially, the only early access for Marvel Rivals is its closed beta—as this lets you play the online title ahead of many others before the eventual Marvel Rivals release.

The closed beta is the next logical step for Marvel Rivals, following the limited but successful alpha test. In fact, it’s a great time to register your interest in the shooter, as it’s already got over 1 million wishlists on Steam.

In terms of early access to secure a few days of enjoyment before most people get to play, no early access plans have been revealed yet. Many AAA titles lean into the concept of special editions featuring an array of benefits—one of which is early access (usually about three days).

I recommend you keep checking regularly for the latest update on Marvel Rivals‘ early access, as there’s every chance NetEase announces a promising update. Until then, check out all confirmed and rumored characters, and see if Marvel Rivals has Twitch Drops.

