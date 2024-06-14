Forgot password
Groot, a giant tree-like character from Marvel Rivals.
He is Groot. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Marvel

How to play Marvel Rivals early access

I want early access, Mr Stark.
Andrew Highton
Published: Jun 14, 2024 11:22 am

Marvel Rivals is hero shooting for the stars with its fast-paced gameplay and litany of licensed icons, and we’re here to run through everything we know about its early access potential.

The Marvel Rivals alpha test demonstrated what the shooter is all about. In a fiery market of live-service shooters all vying for the crown, Marvel Rivals has a quality few others can boast—full reign of the MCU license. Interest in Marvel Rivals is automatic and assured, and getting to play it as soon as possible is the MO for most, so let’s see what early access there is for Marvel Rivals.

Does Marvel Rivals have early access?

Star-Lord's MVP screen in Marvel Rivals
Waiting sucks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Officially, the only early access for Marvel Rivals is its closed beta—as this lets you play the online title ahead of many others before the eventual Marvel Rivals release.

The closed beta is the next logical step for Marvel Rivals, following the limited but successful alpha test. In fact, it’s a great time to register your interest in the shooter, as it’s already got over 1 million wishlists on Steam.

In terms of early access to secure a few days of enjoyment before most people get to play, no early access plans have been revealed yet. Many AAA titles lean into the concept of special editions featuring an array of benefits—one of which is early access (usually about three days).

I recommend you keep checking regularly for the latest update on Marvel Rivals‘ early access, as there’s every chance NetEase announces a promising update. Until then, check out all confirmed and rumored characters, and see if Marvel Rivals has Twitch Drops.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.