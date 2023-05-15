Hela brings back more villains for this destructive Marvel Snap play

Discard decks in Marvel Snap have been a staple in the meta throughout the game’s seasons, and one of the cards that is known for keeping the discard strategy consistent is Hela, which can bring back discarded cards and call them to various locations. She can call multiple units at once, making the final turn an unpredictable scenario for her opponents most of the time.

Hela’s prowess was displayed in a May 10 Reddit post by user VintageMageYT. The play featured many cards played in the final turn since Invisible Woman was placed in the Wakanda location. These cards included Gambit and Hell Cow, both of which allowed three cards to be discarded after they were played.

This was followed by Hela, and appropriately, all hell broke less. Hela brought back the discarded cards from the previous play, and one of the cards that was called became the game-winner of the match—the devourer of worlds, Galactus.

Galactus was called into the Xandar location where VintageMage didn’t have any other cards played. This triggered the cosmic being’s ability, which is to destroy the other two locations, leaving Galactus’ location as the only one on the board. The other cards called by Hela’s effect were also placed in the Xandar location, such as Blackcat, Destroyer, and The Infinaut. This eventually gave the win to VintageMage, surprising the opponent with this creative (and a little bit lucky) play.

VintageMage’s play was just one of the creative ways to players can showcase Hela’s ability. But we have to give it to Galacus as the real star of this show after he devastatingly turned the game upside down.

