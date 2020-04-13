Kalista and Yasuo to receive buffs in Legends of Runeterra’s Patch 0.9.4

With only one more patch before Legends of Runeterra’s official release, Patch 0.9.4 will be released tomorrow, bringing sweeping changes to many champion cards. Both Kalista and Yasuo received many buffs or reworks in previous patches, but this update looks to continue strengthening them.

Kalista’s newest rework has skyrocketed her play rate compared to times before her most recent changes. Despite this fact, Riot Games said that her power level is still a bit too low for its liking. This buff aims to make her level requirement easier to attain.

Kalista now only requires her to see three friendly units die as opposed to four. This matches her previous level-up requirements before the rework, which also needed Kalista to see three friendly units die. Cutting down this requirement by a quarter will help her achieve her power spike much more frequently and should continue making her popularity and power levels rise.

Yasuo is another champion that’s been receiving buffs many patches in a row, both directly and indirectly by having cards that support him getting buffed. This time, Yasuo, both levels one and two, are getting a quick health bump up by one.

While one health may not seem significant, this buff to health is tremendous since it allows him to be more durable against common three health removals or three-power units. Being able to survive Black Spear or Get Excited will definitely help increase Yasuo’s win rate.

LoR Patch 0.9.4 will be released tomorrow, April 14, at 11am CT.