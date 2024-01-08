Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on Xbox Game Pass?

A new entry in the Like a Dragon series is upon us and players may well be wondering if they can enjoy Infinite Wealth as part of their Xbox Game Pass subscription—and we have the answer.

Infinite Wealth will take the Like a Dragon series outside of Japan for the first time and to the island haven of Hawaii, where turn-based gameplay provides a fresh approach. Players will certainly have no shortage of tasks to complete, with a huge list of trophies and achievements to earn.

With the full series available to those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you may be wondering if Infinite Wealth will be joining the service upon release.

Will Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release on Xbox Game Pass?

Sun, sea, and scintillating action. Image via Sega

Although several games from the Yakuza series are on Xbox Game Pass, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will not be included in the service at launch.

The same approach was taken with Like a Dragon when it was released in 2020, as it wasn’t on Xbox Game Pass but was added to the library around seven months later. Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name was, however, available on day one on Xbox Game Pass when it was released in November 2023.

In an interview with Automaton Media, producer Masayoshi Yokoyama explained the approach with The Man Who Erased His Name was a way to “hand overseas users our business card” and introduce more players to the series—potentially adding Infinite Wealth to the wishlist of new players.

While that same tactic has not been adopted immediately with Infinite Wealth, the title could be added to Xbox Game Pass at a later date, and given the full series so far is available with the subscription service, it seems like Infinite Wealth will be added at some point.