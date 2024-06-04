Amazon doubles down on video games with surprise Like a Dragon: Yakuza series

Streaming giant Prime Video is set to release Like a Dragon: Yakuza, a live-action series adaptation of SEGA’s iconic Yakuza game franchise.

Recommended Videos

The show will premiere in two batches of three episodes each, on Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Directed by Take Masaharu and Takimoto Kengo, the six-part crime-suspense-action series will star Takeuchi Ryoma as Kiryu Kazuma.

Kiryu-chan!!!! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans of the game will recognize Kiryu as the lead for most of the Yakuza games from 2005 until recently. The series will dive into the life and decisions of the infamous Yakuza gangster in the years 1995 and 2005. Like a Dragon: Yakuza “showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of these intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore,” Prime Video said in an exclusive interview with Variety.

Prime Video is clearly upping its game in the realm of video game adaptations. Following the stellar success of Fallout, the streaming platform seems determined to continue this trend with upcoming releases like The Legend of Tomb Raider and Like a Dragon: Yakuza. If these series achieve even a fraction of Fallout‘s success, Prime Video will likely want to keep the momentum going and solidify its position in the streaming market as the go-to platform for high-quality video game adaptations.

With the growing popularity of Japanese content and the global resonance of video games, Prime Video’s strategy to bet on the Yakuza franchise is both timely and ambitious. By tapping into the rich worlds and characters of these iconic games, the streaming service is catering to existing fans and attracting new audiences to the captivating universes of Kamurochō and beyond.

This is great news for fans and gamers who want to see more of their beloved gaming IPs coming to life on the small screen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more