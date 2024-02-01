All Honk-Honk locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Everyone deserves a good honk every now and then. Feeling stressed? Need something to help you relax? Then how about some Honk-Honk. No, that’s not a typo—here’s where to get all Honk-Honks in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

What is Honk-Honk in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

I assume this is Ichiban’s expression when he gets a Honk-Honk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a fan of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you likely know Ichiban Kasuga is a huge fan of the Dragon Quest series. If you’re also a Dragon Quest fan, there’s a good chance you know about “Puff-Puff.” In the early games, it was an easter egg where a female NPC would do something naughty with the protagonist. Given these were games from the 80s, there weren’t any graphics to illustrate the scene—only text. For all we knew, the hero could’ve been receiving a handshake, a massage, or maybe even a hug.

Puff-Puff became a staple in every Dragon Quest mainline game, and since Like a Dragon doesn’t take itself too seriously, the developer simply had to jump on this idea. Just like Dragon Quest, Infinite Wealth features Honk-Honk characters that will give you a good honking if you find them and pay some money. What this actually entails is anyone’s guess, but they do raise your Personality and Awakening stats. Honk-Honks aren’t exclusively done by attractive women, either—everyone is fair game. Guys, waiters, princesses, and even grannies can give you a Honk-Honk. Ichiban and Kiryu both have several locations where they can get some Honk.

All Honk-Honk locations in Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Honk-Honk Woman location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Woman. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ms. Honk-Honk location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Ms. Honk-Honk. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Nomad Map location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Nomad. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Surfer location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Surfer. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Waitress location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Waitress. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Boy location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Girl location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Concierge location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Concierge. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Itamae location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Itamae. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Nine NPCs in Honolulu can give Ichiban a Honk-Honk: NPC Name Location Honk-Honk Woman In an alley behind the ABC store in Little Japan. Ms. Honk-Honk Chinatown, main courtyard. Climb the stairs of the courtyard to get to her. Honk-Honk Nomad Near the entrance to a closed hotel/restaurant at the edge of Kolonahe St. and Sunset St. Honk-Honk Surfer Aloha Beach. Near the edge where you have to swim to reach the Queen (who Sujimon battles). Honk-Honk Waitress Anaconda Mall, inside Boogie Woogie Steak House. Honk-Honk Boy Crystal Aloha Resort. He’s at the side near the sealed section with white chairs. Honk-Honk Girl Crystal Aloha Resort, when entering from Aloha St. Climb the stairs and you’ll see her at the western end. Honk-Honk Concierge Crystal Aloha Resort. He’s at the side near the sealed-off section with white chairs. Honk-Honk Itamae Shinobi Sushi in Little Japan, at the Northmost part of the map. He’s at the back of the restaurant.

All Honk-Honk locations in Yokohama and Kamurocho in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Honk-Honk Lady location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Lady. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Girl location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Girl. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Man location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Man. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Granny location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Granny. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Princess location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Honk-Honk Princess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just because Ichiban gets most of the Honk-Honk, that doesn’t mean Kiryu shouldn’t get any action.