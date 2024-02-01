Category:
Like a Dragon

All Honk-Honk locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Everyone deserves a good honk every now and then.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Feb 1, 2024 09:06 am
Ichiban is pointing towards his Sujimon opponent
Time to increase that difficulty, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Everyone deserves a good honk every now and then. Feeling stressed? Need something to help you relax? Then how about some Honk-Honk. No, that’s not a typo—here’s where to get all Honk-Honks in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Recommended Videos

What is Honk-Honk in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Ichiban in Infinite Wealth looking very excited
I assume this is Ichiban’s expression when he gets a Honk-Honk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re a fan of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you likely know Ichiban Kasuga is a huge fan of the Dragon Quest series. If you’re also a Dragon Quest fan, there’s a good chance you know about “Puff-Puff.” In the early games, it was an easter egg where a female NPC would do something naughty with the protagonist. Given these were games from the 80s, there weren’t any graphics to illustrate the scene—only text. For all we knew, the hero could’ve been receiving a handshake, a massage, or maybe even a hug. 

Puff-Puff became a staple in every Dragon Quest mainline game, and since Like a Dragon doesn’t take itself too seriously, the developer simply had to jump on this idea. Just like Dragon Quest, Infinite Wealth features Honk-Honk characters that will give you a good honking if you find them and pay some money. What this actually entails is anyone’s guess, but they do raise your Personality and Awakening stats. Honk-Honks aren’t exclusively done by attractive women, either—everyone is fair game. Guys, waiters, princesses, and even grannies can give you a Honk-Honk. Ichiban and Kiryu both have several locations where they can get some Honk.

All Honk-Honk locations in Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Nine NPCs in Honolulu can give Ichiban a Honk-Honk:

NPC NameLocation
Honk-Honk WomanIn an alley behind the ABC store in Little Japan.
Ms. Honk-HonkChinatown, main courtyard. Climb the stairs of the courtyard to get to her.
Honk-Honk NomadNear the entrance to a closed hotel/restaurant at the edge of Kolonahe St. and Sunset St.
Honk-Honk SurferAloha Beach. Near the edge where you have to swim to reach the Queen (who Sujimon battles).
Honk-Honk WaitressAnaconda Mall, inside Boogie Woogie Steak House.
Honk-Honk BoyCrystal Aloha Resort. He’s at the side near the sealed section with white chairs.
Honk-Honk GirlCrystal Aloha Resort, when entering from Aloha St. Climb the stairs and you’ll see her at the western end.
Honk-Honk ConciergeCrystal Aloha Resort. He’s at the side near the sealed-off section with white chairs.
Honk-Honk ItamaeShinobi Sushi in Little Japan, at the Northmost part of the map. He’s at the back of the restaurant.

All Honk-Honk locations in Yokohama and Kamurocho in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Just because Ichiban gets most of the Honk-Honk, that doesn’t mean Kiryu shouldn’t get any action.

NPC NameLocation
Honk-Honk LadyIsezaki Ijinch, Ohama St, in a parking Alley.
Honk-Honk GirlNear the restaurants where you have Life Link sections. Access this area from the Fukutoku Bridge
Honk-Honk ManEast of Hamakita Park in the middle of the catwalk. You’ll have to beat some goons to get to him.
Honk-Honk GrannyInside Plage restaurant on Isezaki Road, at the back.
Honk-Honk PrincessKamurocho, in an alley near Millenium Tower.
related content
Read Article How to get a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban Kasuga swining a powerful bat
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
How to get a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to complete Wait For Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Ichiban Kasuga in waiter uniform
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
How to complete Wait For Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ranked
Kiryu is holding a sword blocking an enemies attack
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
Best weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ranked
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to complete Anaconda Escape
Anaconda Escape employees in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to complete Anaconda Escape
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Alo-Happy Tours in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
How to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban Kasuga swining a powerful bat
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
How to get a Metal Bat in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 1, 2024
Read Article How to complete Wait For Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Ichiban Kasuga in waiter uniform
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
How to complete Wait For Me in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 31, 2024
Read Article Best weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ranked
Kiryu is holding a sword blocking an enemies attack
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
Best weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ranked
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Jan 30, 2024
Read Article Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to complete Anaconda Escape
Anaconda Escape employees in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to complete Anaconda Escape
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Jan 29, 2024
Read Article How to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Alo-Happy Tours in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Category:
Like a Dragon
Like a Dragon
How to change jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Jan 29, 2024

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.