All Honk-Honk locations in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Everyone deserves a good honk every now and then. Feeling stressed? Need something to help you relax? Then how about some Honk-Honk. No, that’s not a typo—here’s where to get all Honk-Honks in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
What is Honk-Honk in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?
If you’re a fan of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you likely know Ichiban Kasuga is a huge fan of the Dragon Quest series. If you’re also a Dragon Quest fan, there’s a good chance you know about “Puff-Puff.” In the early games, it was an easter egg where a female NPC would do something naughty with the protagonist. Given these were games from the 80s, there weren’t any graphics to illustrate the scene—only text. For all we knew, the hero could’ve been receiving a handshake, a massage, or maybe even a hug.
Puff-Puff became a staple in every Dragon Quest mainline game, and since Like a Dragon doesn’t take itself too seriously, the developer simply had to jump on this idea. Just like Dragon Quest, Infinite Wealth features Honk-Honk characters that will give you a good honking if you find them and pay some money. What this actually entails is anyone’s guess, but they do raise your Personality and Awakening stats. Honk-Honks aren’t exclusively done by attractive women, either—everyone is fair game. Guys, waiters, princesses, and even grannies can give you a Honk-Honk. Ichiban and Kiryu both have several locations where they can get some Honk.
All Honk-Honk locations in Honolulu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Nine NPCs in Honolulu can give Ichiban a Honk-Honk:
|NPC Name
|Location
|Honk-Honk Woman
|In an alley behind the ABC store in Little Japan.
|Ms. Honk-Honk
|Chinatown, main courtyard. Climb the stairs of the courtyard to get to her.
|Honk-Honk Nomad
|Near the entrance to a closed hotel/restaurant at the edge of Kolonahe St. and Sunset St.
|Honk-Honk Surfer
|Aloha Beach. Near the edge where you have to swim to reach the Queen (who Sujimon battles).
|Honk-Honk Waitress
|Anaconda Mall, inside Boogie Woogie Steak House.
|Honk-Honk Boy
|Crystal Aloha Resort. He’s at the side near the sealed section with white chairs.
|Honk-Honk Girl
|Crystal Aloha Resort, when entering from Aloha St. Climb the stairs and you’ll see her at the western end.
|Honk-Honk Concierge
|Crystal Aloha Resort. He’s at the side near the sealed-off section with white chairs.
|Honk-Honk Itamae
|Shinobi Sushi in Little Japan, at the Northmost part of the map. He’s at the back of the restaurant.
All Honk-Honk locations in Yokohama and Kamurocho in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Just because Ichiban gets most of the Honk-Honk, that doesn’t mean Kiryu shouldn’t get any action.
|NPC Name
|Location
|Honk-Honk Lady
|Isezaki Ijinch, Ohama St, in a parking Alley.
|Honk-Honk Girl
|Near the restaurants where you have Life Link sections. Access this area from the Fukutoku Bridge
|Honk-Honk Man
|East of Hamakita Park in the middle of the catwalk. You’ll have to beat some goons to get to him.
|Honk-Honk Granny
|Inside Plage restaurant on Isezaki Road, at the back.
|Honk-Honk Princess
|Kamurocho, in an alley near Millenium Tower.