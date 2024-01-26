How to level up Personality and Awakening fast in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Just like in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Ichiban’s personality traits are back in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. We also have Kiryu’s Awakening to worry about.

While they aren’t mandatory for completing the game, these are required to unlock certain jobs. Here’s how you level up Personality and Awakening fast in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

How to level up Personality and Awakening in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Kasuga’s Personality Traits. Screenshot by Dot Esports Kiryu’s Personality Traits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the most part, I’d like to tell you to just play the game and enjoy it at your own pace. No matter what activity you do, you’ll raise Kasuga’s six Personality levels and Kiryu’s three Awakenings.

For Kasuga: Fight enemies, play mini-games, finish sub-stories, shout “Aloha” to everyone you see, and you’ll raise them.

For Kiryu: Open your map look for any blue or gray book icons you see, and go investigate. While you are at it, rescue people in trouble as part of the Part-Time Hero activity. Don’t forget that with Kiryu, you have both Yokohama and Kamurocho to explore.

It’s much easier for Kiryu to raise his levels since he only has three traits and none of them are required for unlocking jobs. For Kasuga, you may find yourself missing a few Intellect or Passion levels, so here are some tips on how to raise them quickly.

How to level up Personality traits at Ounabara Vocational School

Ounabara Vocational School location. Screenshot by Dot Esports These are actually a lot of fun and you can even learn something. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you played Yakuza: Like a Dragon, you likely remember this school. Finding this school was mandatory in the last game but, in Infinite Wealth, it’s completely optional. Go to the southwest section of Honolulu, Cultural District, Harbor St., and enter the buildings. You’ll get the first course for free. Basically, you have a quiz of five questions, and you need to answer at least three of them correctly to pass. When you pass, you get a status boost for specific Personality traits. You can nitpick which courses you want to take if you only care about raising certain stats, which certainly helps. Only Kasuga can partake in these tests, so Kiryu will need to sit this one out.

Finishing all 21 courses should be more than enough to get you the levels you need to unlock all jobs. However, do note that each course costs a couple of hundred dollars (the most expensive is $1,000), so make sure you have enough money. Needless to say, save before each course so you don’t end up wasting money.

How to raise specific Personality traits through other means

Karaoke never gets old. Screenshot by Dot Esports Sujimon battles are great for boosting confidence. Screenshot by Dot Esports Reminds me of Crazy Taxy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After finishing all courses in the Vocational School, I still didn’t have level 10 on all Personality skills. If you are trying to get the Superhuman achievement (have all Kasuga’s Personality traits at level 10), you need to do a bit more. Unfortunately, this can be annoying if you aren’t sure what to do and where to go. Here’s what you can do to raise each stat individually: