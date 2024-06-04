Netflix’s long-hyped Tomb Raider animated series is coming super soon

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, the long-awaited Netflix series based on the beloved video game franchise, has been handed an October 10 debut date.

Alongside locking in the release date on June 3, Netflix released a flashy teaser trailer, giving eager fans a glimpse of the upcoming action-packed animated series. In the trailer, Lara navigates quite a few landscapes, from lush jungles to arid deserts, while wielding her signature bow. Additionally, there are glimpses of her wielding a unique sword-whip hybrid and riding a vintage Harley-Davidson.

The animated series picks up soon after the events of the acclaimed Tomb Raider Survivor trilogy. Viewers will follow Lara Croft as she embarks on new adventures, exploring ancient mysteries and uncovering hidden truths in various dangerous and visually stunning locations. The series stars Hayley Atwell, known for her role in Captain America: The First Avenger, as the voice of iconic adventurer Lara Croft.

This Netflix series is one of several Tomb Raider adaptations currently in development. Amazon recently announced a live-action Tomb Raider show, written by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge. While the Amazon series has not yet had any dates confirmed, anticipation is already building as it promises to bring a fresh take on the legendary franchise.

In addition to the Waller-Bridge-helmed series, Amazon is also publishing a new Tomb Raider game by Crystal Dynamics which will be built on Unreal Engine Five. This tie-in game will bridge the game between the Survivor trilogy and the classic Tomb Raider games, offering fans a more unified storyline.

The surge in Tomb Raider content follows the success of other video game adaptations, including live-action projects like Amazon Prime’s Fallout and HBO’s The Last of Us, as well as Netflix’s own Arcane and Castlevania. With multiple Tomb Raider projects on the horizon, fans of Lara Croft can look forward to an exciting few years.

For now, mark your calendars for Oct. 10 and prepare to join Lara Croft on her next big adventure in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft on Netflix.

