Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie in live action The Last of Us TV show
Image via HBO
Category:
The Last of Us

The Last of Us season 2’s first look is awesome—but fans hate one big timeskip issue

They have a point.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: May 15, 2024 04:12 am

The Last of Us season two is currently filming and the first set photos are leaking online. So far, fans are pleased with the setup HBO is creating for the show, but many aren’t happy with the timeskip.

Recommended Videos

The latest photos show newcomer Isabela Merced, who’s joining the The Last of Us cast in season two as Dina, and Bella Ramsey, who’s returning as Ellie. Fans are pointing out how Ramsey did a terrific job portraying younger Ellie in season one, but she doesn’t look older in the first photos from season two, which is supposed to take place five years later.

“I’m sorry, but Bella looks exactly the same as in season 1. We needed an older looking actress for season 2, in the games Ellie is looks worlds apart,” one fan wrote on X.

Some fans are even claiming Ramsey should have been replaced by another actress. “Should’ve recast Ellie for time skip. Ellie went from being 14 to 19 and with a noticeable change in her looks. Bella went from looking 12 to looking 13 with a new haircut,” another fan added.

If you’ve played The Last of Us games, you know Ellie aged considerably between the two. She transforms from an innocent 14-year-old in Part One to a ruthless 19-year-old survivor in Part Two. On top of that, a specific event from the second game influences how brutal she becomes—though we’ll stay away from spoilers in case you haven’t played it. In the photos revealed so far, she truly looks like she hasn’t aged a day.

A promotional image of Ellie playing guitar in the woods from TLOU2
Ellie truly aged quite considerably in part two. Image via Naughty Dog

But despite the criticism, we think it would be disrespectful to recast Ramsey, because she did a phenomenal job in season one. Besides, so far we’ve only seen a few unofficial set photos from season two, so maybe it’s best to wait for official trailers before judging.

The trailers should come soon, as The Last of Us season two is expected to release around at the beginning of 2025—but that’s merely speculation.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The Last of Us Part III officially on the way, says director Neil Druckmann
Promotional artwork of Ellie and Abby for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Category: The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part III officially on the way, says director Neil Druckmann
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered promotional image showing Hillcrest.
Category: The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 22, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
The Last of Us 2 Remastered image showing the wi-fi code.
Category: The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Last of Us Part III officially on the way, says director Neil Druckmann
Promotional artwork of Ellie and Abby for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Category: The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part III officially on the way, says director Neil Druckmann
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 2, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered promotional image showing Hillcrest.
Category: The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 22, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
The Last of Us 2 Remastered image showing the wi-fi code.
Category: The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 21, 2024
Author
Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.