HBO’s The Last of Us season 2 finds its Jesse

HBO’s hit show The Last of Us is expanding its cast for season two. The latest addition is the talented Young Mazino, who will take on the role of Jesse. Mazino’s character is described as a community cornerstone, selflessly prioritizing others’ needs, often with significant personal sacrifice.

The Last of Us co-creators, writers, executive producers, and directors, Craig Mazin and Neil Duckman, have nothing but high praise for the TV star. “Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him,” Mazin and Duckman said. They continued to express their excitement for the new cast member by adding: “We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.” Mazino is the latest cast addition announced for season two, with Kaytlin Dever being added in the role of Abby.

Jesse plays a key role in The Last of Us. Image via Naughty Dog

Young Mazino’s leap to stardom came with his compelling performance as Steven Yeun’s younger brother, Paul Cho, in the critically acclaimed Netflix limited series Beef. His role in the series was so stellar it snagged him an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. The Korean-American actor has previously appeared in other popular shows like Blue Bloods, Prodigal Son, and New Amsterdam.

The eagerly awaited second season of the award-winning series will commence production in Vancouver, a nod to the Pacific Northwest setting of The Last of Us Part II video game. Naughty Dog expressed its enthusiasm on X (formerly Twitter) for Mazino’s contribution to the role of Jesse. Season two of the show is slated to come out in 2025.