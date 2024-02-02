Category:
The Last of Us

Neil Druckmann confirms The Last of Us: Part III is on the way

Time to get your heart broken again.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 02:22 pm
Promotional artwork of Ellie and Abby for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Image via Naughty Dog

There’s one final chapter left in the story of Ellie, Joel, Abby, and everyone else: Naughty Dog president Neil Druckmann just confirmed that The Last of Us Part III is coming.

Recommended Videos

At the very end of Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II, that he just recently came up with a concept for the game. And while not outright confirming full-fledged development is underway, Naughty Dog currently has no other projects announced at this time.

An in game screenshot of Ellie and Dina on horseback from The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Get ready. Image via Naughty Dog

“I’ve been thinking about, ‘is there a concept there?'” Druckmann said of a potential sequel. “And for years, now, I haven’t been able to find that concept. But recently, that’s changed, and I don’t have a story, but I do have that concept that, to me, is as exciting as one, as exciting as two, as its own thing and yet has this through-line for all three. So, it does feel like there’s probably one more chapter to the story.”

The Last of Us Part II is about as controversial of a game as you can think of over the past few years. The game’s plot twists and turns, along with its inclusion of marginalized peoples, has left the game as a hot-button issue since it released in 2020.

Druckmann, who was creative director and co-writer of The Last of Us Part II after writing and co-directing the original, has also been directly involved with the series’ hit adaptation on HBO. The second season of the show is set to begin filming this month.

“If we never get to do [The Last of Us] again, this is a fine ending point,” Druckmann said. “The last bite of the apple, the story’s done. The great thing about working at Naughty Dog, is that we don’t have to. It’s always like, ‘we would love another Last of Us, but if you guys are feel you are passionate about something else, we’ll support this other thing.’ Very privileged position to be in, I never take that for granted.”

The Last of Us Part II Remastered released just last month, featuring a rogue-like mode and remastered visuals, along with cut content.

With development on Part III planned or already underway and an online component for Part II recently canceled, the sequel is still likely very many years off.

related content
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered promotional image showing Hillcrest.
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 22, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
The Last of Us 2 Remastered image showing the wi-fi code.
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 21, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West 2 safe code combination and location
Safe dial for West Gate 2 in TLOU2 Remastered
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West 2 safe code combination and location
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 19, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Courthouse safe code combination and location
Safe dial in Courthouse Lobby in TLOU2 Remastered
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Courthouse safe code combination and location
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 19, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Locker Room door code combination
Locker room door keypad in TLOU2 Remastered
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Locker Room door code combination
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered promotional image showing Hillcrest.
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Auto Repair Shop safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 22, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
The Last of Us 2 Remastered image showing the wi-fi code.
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Cleaning closet safe code combination and location
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Jan 21, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West 2 safe code combination and location
Safe dial for West Gate 2 in TLOU2 Remastered
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Gate West 2 safe code combination and location
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 19, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Courthouse safe code combination and location
Safe dial in Courthouse Lobby in TLOU2 Remastered
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Courthouse safe code combination and location
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 19, 2024
Read Article The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Locker Room door code combination
Locker room door keypad in TLOU2 Remastered
Category:
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: Locker Room door code combination
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 19, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.