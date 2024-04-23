When does Fallout show season 2 release? Rumors and speculation

The first season of Amazon’s Fallout TV show has been a great success, with fans and casual viewers enjoying the entirety of it. It’s all but surprising to see people wonder when the next season will become available.

Season two was announced by Amazon on April 19. As we all could see in Fallout’s first season, the showrunners and everyone working on the series seemingly gave it their all. Such attention to detail and storytelling isn’t achieved overnight, and it’s highly likely we’ll have to wait a bit before the second season hits the ground.

When will season two of Fallout release? Estimated airing date

As of now, we don’t have a confirmed date of Fallout’s second season launch. The first one came out on April 10, so it’s likely we’ll have to wait a few months before Amazon sheds some light on the project. But there is a world of speculation we can dive into.

The show is part of the canon of the Fallout game series. Image via Amazon Studios via YouTube

When it comes to live action shows, each season usually takes around two years to make. It’s the case with The Last of Us, which saw its first release in February 2023 and is set to have its second season launch in 2025. Amazon is no different, since the studio makes one season of The Boys per two years, for example.

Therefore, if we were to guess, we’d have to wait for early 2026 to see the second season of Fallout’s TV show. If the whole production team hurries, we could see it in late 2025. However, we’d rather have them not rush it and put as much if not more love into it as into season one—even if that means waiting an extra few months.

