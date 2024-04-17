What to expect from Fallout season 2

With Fallout season one done, fans are eager to know what happens in the second season, which has been all but confirmed. Based on the story so far and the plotlines of certain games, we can speculate what could happen in Fallout season two. Spoilers for Fallout season one ahead.

Recommended Videos

The ending of season one concluded a few major storylines: Lucy found her father, and Maximus rejoined the Brotherhood and was even named a knight. We also got to know the backstory of Cooper A.K.A. The Ghoul. Each of these characters experienced a major transformation throughout season one, and by the end, were given new quests in their personal journeys.

With that in mind and some hints by the end of the finale, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect in season 2 of Fallout. Bear in mind this is only speculation, but given there won’t be any official details anytime soon, it’s all we have for now.

What could happen in Fallout season 2

There’s plenty that could happen in the upcoming season, so we’ve listed our predictions for Fallout season two below.

Maximus questions his allegiance to Brotherhood of Steel

In the finale, BoS attack NCR’s outpost in the search of the Fusion Core. Screenshot via Amazon Studios

By the end of the finale, Maximus is hailed as a knight after “killing” Moldaver. Yet, the NCR commander shows him the power of the Fusion Core before (who’s death?) death, as it powers the entire ruins of Los Angeles.

It’s an opportunity to improve the lives of everyday people, while the BoS have attacked NCR to claim the Fusion Core to take power for themselves. Maximus isn’t in a celebratory mood by being named a knight but rather startled by the events.

In season two, we can expect BoS to expand on the West Coast, given they have the Fusion Core, while Maximus may continue to question their actions and motives, possibly even leaving the Brotherhood. Like in the games, BoS conflicts with NCR, and could hunt down the remaining outposts, if there are any. And there could be some in the Mojave Wasteland, where the show seems to be headed.

Lucy and Copper follow Hank to Mojave Wasteland

Cooper is going to continue his search for his family. Screenshot via Amazon Studios

In the finale, Hank flees to a desert, where he is seen looking over the New Vegas Strip. Cooper and Lucy decide to track him, with the former having a new reason to do so: Looking for his family. It’s safe to assume this will be The Ghoul’s main motive in season two.

It’s tougher to predict Lucy’s motivations other than finding the truth about the Great War, her family, and the world. This also makes her reminiscent of protagonists from Fallout games, who also ventured to the Wasteland to solve one issue and got entangled in political and moral dilemmas.

Show visits New Vegas and establishes a canon ending for Fallout: New Vegas

The Strip is shown in the distance by the end of season one. Screenshot via Amazon Studios

In Fallout: New Vegas, which takes place 15 years before the show, players take the mantle of a courier. The character then gets involved in the political struggles over the Hoover Dam and New Vegas, having essentially four options: Support either NCR, Ceaser’s Legion, independent New Vegas, or Mr. House. With characters more than likely to visit New Vegas, showrunners have to decide on which ending is canon.

We believe that having Mr. House’s ending makes the most sense. The character was seen in flashbacks in episode eight, where company executives discussed experiments that should take place in Vaults. If Hank was headed for Vegas, he’s likely aware of Mr. House’s presence there and is probably seeking aid from one of his past partners. Additionally, Mr. House’s storyline in FNV is called “The House Always Wins.” Therefore, having him prevail in the canon timeline would be almost poetic and play along with the TV show’s story.

We meet new factions from Mojave, like Caesar’s Legion

Certain factions will likely return, while others could be introduced. Screenshot via Prime Video YouTube

With NCR in complete disarray in season one, the Mojave Wasteland they controlled 15 years prior in FNV could be overtaken by other tribes, which could be introduced in season two. Even in the game, it’s said NCR’s resources are spread too thin, and the show seems to highlight this problem led to their downfall. Or they could have just given on the west and settled in the Mojave.

Either way, with the show seemingly leading to New Vegas and Mojave Wasteland, characters could come across the tribes that occupy the area in FNV. These are most notably Caesar’s Legion, but also Great Khans, the Kings, Boomers, and Followers of the Apocalypse. In the game, Enclave and BoS can be found in the Mojave as well, so it’s a true stirring pot.

Deathclaws make an appearance

What enemies will Lucy, Maximus and Coop stumble upon? Screenshot via Amazon Studios

Last but not least, Deathclaws are more than likely to make an appearance. They were teased by the end of the finale when Hank stumbles upon a Deathclaw’s skull. One showrunner, Graham Wagner, said they “want to save some something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly,” when talking about Deathclaws.

Maybe a few other renowned monsters will appear in season two, too. There are lots of perilous abominations in Fallout lore, like Radscorpions and Cazadores, and seeing them on screen would certainly be thrilling.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more