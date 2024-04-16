Iconic location, enemies in the mix as Fallout showrunners cook up early season 2 plans

The Fallout TV series released last week, and it’s been a big hit. The showrunners, Jonathan Nolan, Graham Wagner, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet already have a few ideas for next season, including an iconic location and enemies.

In the season one finale, a character stumbles upon a Deathclaw skull as they venture to New Vegas. Nolan and Wagner confirmed they will revisit this teaser.

“[In Fallout, there is] one locale in particular that is close to my heart that I’d be excited to explore if we got a chance to,” Nolan told The Wrap. If we had to guess, we would say it’s New Vegas.

The Strip and New Vegas can be seen in the distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Amazon Studios

Fallout: New Vegas is considered the best entry in the franchise by many Fallout fans. Looking at the teaser in season one and Nolan’s excitement about “one locale,” Nolan is likely one of those fans. Either way, we’d love to see characters visit the Mojave Wasteland, even if there seem to be minor continuity issues between the game and the show.

Another interesting addition to season two is Deathclaws. “We wanted to get Deathclaws, but we didn’t want to just throw it away. It’s such a monumental piece. We want to save some something for Season 2 to be able to do it properly,” Wagner told The Wrap.

Those who finished season one will have seen the Deathclaw skull visible in one of the final shots. With Wagner saying they want to save “something” for season two, we have no doubts the beasts will appear in the next installment in the series.

