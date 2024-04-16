Fallout TV show fans think they’ve found a huge Easter egg for season 2

Fallout TV series fans believe they have uncovered a huge Easter egg for season two of the Amazon Prime show.

Fallout was released on April 10 and has earned rave reviews, with a second season of the show all but confirmed—and fans think they’ve uncovered details of a reveal.

In episode six of Fallout season one, Cooper Howard encourages viewers to phone Vault-Tec to secure a spot in one of the shelters by dialing 213-25-2858—dropping a major hint towards when we can expect news.

After dialing the number, fans hear a person who sounds like they are being tortured, intermittently screaming and letting out agonizing wails until the call disconnects. If you want to avoid that, you can text the number instead.

The next message is crucial whether you text or call. “The next available appointment is 33 weeks from now,” it says. This takes us to the end of November.

It remains to be seen whether the amount of time until an available appointment reduces weekly, but if so, it would surely mean there is a countdown for something—but that could still be the case if the timeframe remains at 33 weeks.

Fans on social media have speculated on what the mysterious Easter egg could mean, with some suggesting it could be news on a new game. But the consensus is that a reveal or confirmation of a second series is most likely.

While we are all desperate for a new Fallout title, the release of season one has given games like Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 a new lease of life on Steam, and it’s likely to be a long wait until the next Fallout game comes along.

Bethesda released Starfield last year, and there is still DLC to come for the title, while the next game on the cards from the studio is the fiercely-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6, which has still yet to be given a release window.

