When does Eternal Strands release?

A new trailer for Eternal Stands debuted on June 8 during the Future Games Showcase, giving fans a glimpse at what’s to come in the action-adventure game. But those anxiously awaiting Eternal Stands may be wondering exactly when they’ll be able to get their hands on the upcoming game.

Yellow Brick Games, developer behind the upcoming title, first revealed Eternal Strands in April 2024. Gamers across the globe immediately drew comparisons to Shadow of the Colossus and Monster Hunter due to the game’s giant bosses and open-world gameplay. Despite the similarities, the Eternal Strands website promises “a revolutionary new system for gameplay interaction,” including real-time destruction, cold chills, and heat spreads that add new ways to battle monsters.

Does Eternal Stands have a release date?

Eternal Stands does not have a release date, but it’s expected to hit digital shelves in 2025, according to the game’s website. Although you may be waiting for another six months at the earliest, you can wishlist the game now on available platforms to remain up to date with any new information, gameplay trailers, and more.

What platforms will Eternal Strands release on?

Eternal Strands will release on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. Unfortunately for gamers on other platforms, the action-adventure title will be unavailable on Nintendo Switch and earlier-gen consoles.

You can keep up with Eternal Strands via the developer’s X (formerly Twitter) page, so you won’t miss out on any updates to the release date. This article will also be updated to reflect any new information regarding a release date or delays whenever the developer provides new information.

