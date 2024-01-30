Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: How to complete Anaconda Escape

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth allows Ichiban and his motley crew to take part in all the classic vacation activities, like surfing, volleyball and starring in a Wipeout-style reality TV show. Anaconda Escape is an all-new minigame that puts a new spin on traditional Like a Dragon gameplay, but can also be endlessly frustrating precisely because it differs so heavily.

It can be quite the shock to suddenly have to play a stealth game partway through a 70-hour journey mostly about punching people in the face really hard. If you’re struggling with Anaconda Escape, however, you’ve come to the right place.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Anaconda Escape walkthrough

Seek and you will find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This bizarre scenario is triggered by Substory #26: Anaconda Escape, which can be found in the eponymous Anaconda Shopping Center on the east side of the map. Ichiban will be asked to participate in an escape room-themed TV show Anaconda Escape, which sees him tasked with escaping the aforementioned shopping center while being pursued by burly men in leotards. A typical day for a Like a Dragon protagonist, really.

Although it’s billed as an escape room, that’s a bit of a misnomer, as there are no mindbending puzzles or enclosed spaces to speak of. Instead, you simply have to make it from one side of Anaconda Shopping Center’s second floor to the other while avoiding enemies, all in six minutes. This time limit sounds downright generous—that is, before you consider the fact that getting caught by an enemy will automatically knock off 20 or 40 seconds depending on whether you win or lose. As if that’s not enough, you’re also tasked with acquiring points from “missions” scattered around the floor to increase your eventual payout.

Remember, this is a sneaking mission.

Know your territory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It feels weird to say this about Infinite Wealth, a game known for its bombastic action, but stealth is your greatest asset here. There are two types of enemies here: the Runners, the smaller ones that move in a set path, and the Wrestlers, who stand in one place looking in only one direction. The core path you have to take is a straight shot, as shown above, so you should easily be able to see any surprises coming.

A good rule of thumb that will see you through is to let the Runners guide you. Stick to their backs, and they’ll indicate the proper routes past the walls of muscle the Wrestlers represent. Make sure not to get too close, however, as they’ll automatically detect you if you get within a couple of feet. This strategy got me all the way to the goal with minimal altercations.

If you do get into a fight, it’s best to make sure you’re prepared. Every enemy in Anaconda Escape is Level 12, so you’ll want to ensure you’re equipped appropriately lest you suffer a defeat and a hefty 40-second penalty as a result.

Trivial pursuits

A game show inside your game show. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It should be stated that points come secondary to your primary goal of making it out alive, but they’re nice to have all the same. You can collect points by seeking out so-called missions, which are shown as blue dots on your map. These are, in actuality, just simple trivia questions about the Shopping Center that reward you with a single point for answering correctly and dock a full minute from your score if you get them wrong—so when the director asks if you want to look around the mall first, take him up on his offer!

There are also locked, color-coded chests scattered around that will reward you with two points and a low-tier healing item if you can find the key. While the playable area is small, finding these keys is often more trouble than the prizes are worth if completion is your sole objective. There’s no shame in passing these up if you’re running low on time.

The prize you get once you reach the goal depends on how many points you managed to accrue before doing so, and will always be a variation of a metal plate you can sell at pawn shops for cold, hard cash.

Like most Substories, Anaconda Escape is sadly a one-time thing. If you weren’t able to collect many points, though, don’t despair—there’s plenty of other ways to make money.