The Yakuza universe can be confusing, as there are over a dozen games under its belt. For many gamers, the franchise became even more confusing when it rebranded from Yakuza to Like a Dragon. Infinite Wealth is the first mainline entry since the rebranding, but that doesn’t stop it from being a sequel.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, explained

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth shifts the action outside Japan. Image via Sega

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth released on Jan. 26, 2024, exactly four years after Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The series’ smooth handling of its rebranding is easy to notice, but a different name isn’t everything new about Infinite Wealth. It’s also the first time a Yakuza game has been set outside Japan.

With Sega and developers Ryu Ga Gotoku clearly looking for a fresh approach to the Yakuza formula, it’s understandable to think Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth would be the beginning of its own storyline, disconnected from the ongoing saga of Kazuma Kiryu. But, for better or worse, that assumption is incorrect.

Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth a sequel?

Yes, Infinite Wealth is a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the spin-off Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, released in Nov. 2023. Infinite Wealth marks the return of Like a Dragon’s new main protagonist Ichiban Kasuga and the original Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and continues their story following the events of the previous two games.

Despite the new beginning of sorts, Sega and Ruy Ga Gotoku aren’t ready to fully let go of Yakuza’s roots, and you’ll be familiar with the story and characters of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth if you decide to dive in.