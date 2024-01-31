Best weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, ranked

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s combat is so much fun, but you won’t do much damage without a good weapon. While you don’t need the best weapons to finish the story, these top picks will certainly help you out tremendously with some postgame content and dungeons.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Best Weapons, ranked

Ichiban is ready to lead a Samurai army into battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Weapons in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have a set attack (that you can further boost through crafting) and a star rank. Obviously, the best weapons are the ones with the maximum amount of stars (seven stars). However, not all seven-star weapons are equal, and in this list, I will tell you about the best weapons I used in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.



To get most of these weapons, you’re going to need to be at least Chapter 13 or during post-game (Premium Adventure). For character-exclusive weapons, you’ll need to finish all Drinking Links for that specific character and view the final Drinking Link cutscene. Once you finish it, you will receive their exclusive five-star weapon, which you can later upgrade to the best seven-star weapons at Julie’s Workshop (which needs to be level four).

For Job-specific weapons, you need to go out and fight strong enemies (the ones that have a crown) during Chapter 13 or afterward.

7) Valkyrie Needles

They can charm enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Valkyrie Needles, worn by Seonhee for her Assassin Job, is my second favorite ailment-inducing weapon. Sure, Tomizawa’s Weapon can stun, but Valkyrie Needles go a step beyond. On hit, these needles can charm enemies. Charmed enemies can become temporary allies for a few turns and will even hit their old allies while charmed. The only thing worth noting is they don’t work every time, so you do need a little luck.

6) Ulysses Butterfly Whip

Can instantly KO a weaker enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What makes this Night Queen weapon so powerful is it can sometimes instantly kill enemies. Even though the Ulysses Butterfly Whip only works on weaker enemies, it can end fights faster than any other weapon. What’s more, after you manage to land an instant kill, you boost the Critical rate of your other attacks.

5) Enchanted Demon Slayer

Makes ailments last longer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you charm, poison, or stun an enemy, you know it’s only a matter of time before they recover on their own. However, with the help of the Enchanted Demon Slayer Samurai blade, you can extend these status ailments for a few extra turns. Using this weapon, you can keep a poison or a burn going until the end of the fight as long as you keep hitting the affected enemy. Super powerful and super useful.

4) Annihilation Claws

More damage per enemy ailment. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Annihilation Claws are fantastic, but only if you pair it with a weapon that causes status ailments. For every ailment an enemy has (even if it is a boss), the Annihilation claws, worn by Joon-gi, will do extra damage. Similarly, Chitose has the Royal Prima Choker, which does similar damage, but I always found Joon-gi to do more damage overall. Even though you get Joon-gi really late, don’t sleep on these powerful claws.

3) Cursed Dagger of Glorious Death

Makes you attack more frequently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Have you ever noticed some enemies attack more frequently That’s because these enemies have a high agility. So, if you want to attack as often as possible, the Curse Dagger of Glorious Death is a great weapon for the ladies with the Kunoichi Job. As soon as you attack one enemy, you will raise your Agility by three bars, letting you attack again in no time.

2) Treasured Sword of Heaven and Earth All attacks Ignore resistances

Ignores resistances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Zhao is one of the coolest characters in the game. Even though his voice makes him sound like he doesn’t care, he is definitely a kind and caring individual. Unlike him, Zhao’s signature weapon, the Treasured Sword of Heaven and Earth, literally doesn’t care. Is an enemy strong against blade attacks? The Treasured Sword doesn’t care! Are enemies strong against the AoE magic attack? The Treasured Sword doesn’t care! Attack without ever worrying about enemy resistance with Zhao’s Treasured Sword of Heaven and Earth.

1) True Legendary Hero’s Bat

Does a lightning attack at the end of your attack string. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but definitely not least, we have Ichiban’s Iconic bat. The True Legendary Hero’s Bat is the game’s best weapon. Sure, Ichiban also has the Ultima Egesta, which can poison and blind opponents, but that only works sometimes. The True Legendary Hero’s Bat ALWAYS does its special ability, which is hitting enemies with a lightning attack.

With every regular attack, you will dish out an extra lightning attack, and that doesn’t even include follow-up either. I love it when I hit an enemy three times, down them, and then watch as a bolt of lightning hits them again (just to make sure).