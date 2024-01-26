All jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and how to unlock them

In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, there are very few things more important to a chosen character’s progression than their job. From the moment the Party menu is available, seasoned players will be itching to experiment with different job combinations and the stat bonuses they grant. But you may have a bit longer to wait before you can do so.

Rest assured that the jobs in Infinite Wealth are just as numerous and varied as that of its predecessor, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, with the zaniness and charm you’ve come to expect from Ichiban Kasuga and his party.

How to unlock jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Where dreams are made. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step to actually using jobs outside of your party members’ default option is unlocking them. For that, you’ll need to head to Alo-Happy Tours, which becomes available toward the end of Chapter Five when Chitose and Tomizawa suggest taking a break from the main plot (about 80 percent of every Like a Dragon game is “taking a break from the main plot,” to be clear).

Although you can change jobs at any Alo-Happy location across Hawaii and even Japan, only the one in Waikiki will allow you to unlock new jobs. At this location, you can pay for tourist activities that will give Ichiban and company the inspiration needed to pursue new skillsets in combat—but keep in mind that each activity requires one of Ichiban’s personality stats to be at a certain level, presumably to stop you from grinding out cash and buying every single job the second you’re able to.

Every unlockable job in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is listed below, along with the Activity that unlocks it—as it’s not always obvious—and the Stat and monetary requirements needed. There are far more on offer here than in the game’s demo.

Job Activity Stat Requirement Price Aquanaut Diving Tour Kindness level one Free Pyrodancer Fire Dancing Exhibition Passion level three $200 Geodancer Hula Exhibition Passion level one $200 Desperado Water Gun Shootout Style level five $1,600 Action Star Parasailing Experience Charisma level four $200 Samurai Trolley Tour Confidence level five $1,600 Kunoichi Yoga on the Shore Intellect level five $1,600 Housekeeper Duty-Free Shopping Kindness level four $200

Like most rules, however, there are a few exceptions related to special jobs that don’t work through the Alo-Happy system. The most important of these is the Sujimancer job, which has no stat requirements but is instead unlocked through progression in the Sujimon League side story. You’ll need to take down the first member of the Discreet Four to make Ichiban (and Ichiban exclusively) a Sujimancer, but the investment is well worth it. This unique job will allow you to start using the Sujimon you’ve painstakingly trained in regular battles, meaning you can beat down any enemy in the game Ash Ketchum-style.

There are also the two preorder jobs, Linebacker and Tennis Ace, which you will only have access to if you’ve preordered the game (or just bought the Special Job Set later on). These require five Confidence and five Charisma, respectively, meaning they’ll likely only become viable options once you’ve already made some serious progress. Yakuza: Like a Dragon‘s DLC jobs were completely broken (in a good way), however, so these two are definitely also worth a look if you’ve got finite wealth to spare.

And, of course, there’s every character’s default job, from Ichiban’s Hero to Chitose’s Heiress. These jobs are unlocked with their respective party members—no grinding required. You might take a liking to each character’s default job, but don’t fret, you can also use Alo-Happy for Skill Inheritance, which lets you take a certain number of skills a character has learned from one job and allow them to use said skills with any job. For instance, a Desperado Joongi Han can carry over skills from his default Hitman job for maximum gunslinging prowess. Just be careful you don’t change Kiryu from his default Dragon of Dojima job unless you want hordes of angry Like a Dragon fans converging on you.

The world of jobs in Infinite Wealth is as vast as everything else in the game, but even after enduring the wait for the game itself, you’ve still got to make some progress to get there. Take it easy and savor every moment of your vacation.