How to play the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo

Be you a newcomer to the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games or a long-time fan eager to test out the next entry, the demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one worth playing if only to experience a morsel of the full game.

How do you play the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo? The demo’s locked to another Like a Dragon game. Image via Sega The demo isn’t something you can just download from a digital storefront for free. It’s an exclusive extra included in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. What’s more, you can’t access the demo until you’ve completed Gaiden‘s man story and rolled through the credits.

I wouldn’t recommend putting down money for an entire game just to try a free demo, but the good news is that Like a Dragon Gaiden is at least worth playing for its own merits. Not to mention it’s cheaper than some of its contemporaries due to its short length—$49.99/£44.99. It also serves as something of a prelude to Infinite Wealth‘s story, although the gameplay is completely different (Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG while Gaiden is an action beat ’em up).