How to play the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo

Be you a newcomer to the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games or a long-time fan eager to test out the next entry, the demo for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is one worth playing if only to experience a morsel of the full game.
Unlike most demos, though, this one isn’t exactly freely available. So, here’s a quick rundown of how you can get your hands on it and what’s included.
How do you play the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo?
The demo isn’t something you can just download from a digital storefront for free. It’s an exclusive extra included in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. What’s more, you can’t access the demo until you’ve completed Gaiden‘s man story and rolled through the credits.
I wouldn’t recommend putting down money for an entire game just to try a free demo, but the good news is that Like a Dragon Gaiden is at least worth playing for its own merits. Not to mention it’s cheaper than some of its contemporaries due to its short length—$49.99/£44.99. It also serves as something of a prelude to Infinite Wealth‘s story, although the gameplay is completely different (Infinite Wealth is a turn-based RPG while Gaiden is an action beat ’em up).
What is included in the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo?
The demo is comprised of a Story Mode and an Adventure Mode; both of which are available from the get-go so you can try them in any order. Story Mode offers a slice of Infinite Wealth‘s story and is completely linear, mostly consisting of cutscenes and the occasional combat encounter.
Adventure Mode is far meatier, allowing you to run around a still sizable portion of the game’s new Hawaii map. While you can spend your time fighting mobs of enemies with a full party of four, experimenting with the turn-based combat system, there’s a small selection of side quests and minigames to try too, including series staple karaoke. This section concludes with a boss fight that you can attempt whenever you want, which offers more glimpses of the story and character dynamics between the party.