Like a Dragon: Infinite wealth countdown: Exact start time and date

A new year means new games, and one of the first big releases of 2024 is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which is right around the corner.

The sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Infinite Wealth follows in the footsteps of its predecessors but has a major change by being a turn-based RPG—which certainly makes for an intriguing approach.

If you’ve set your sights on Hawaii and are eagerly anticipating the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you can find a countdown until the release below.

When does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release?

It’s almost time. Screengrab via Sega by Aleksandar Perisic

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to release on Jan. 26, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Although no official release time has been announced, we expect that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will drop at midnight local time for players—meaning that those in New Zealand will be the first to gain access to the game.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 2 : 6 : 0 8 : 2 2 : 0 9

If you want a more precise window of when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be available, you can follow closely using our countdown above. Currently, we’ve set the countdown to midnight CT on Jan. 26, 2024, but we will update the article accordingly if a release time is confirmed.

If you’re impatient, the bad news is there is no way to get early access to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and you will have to wait for the official release like everyone else. On the bright side, the wait isn’t too long now, and you can keep yourself occupied with the demo.