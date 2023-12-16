What is the release date for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the upcoming RPG based on the popular Like a Dragon series, and it’s the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

As expected, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is in charge of development, while Sega is the publisher. The trailer was first announced during the development studio’s livestream, but it didn’t give us a release date. Good news, though—now we finally have one.

When does Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release?

Let’s goooooo! Image via Sega

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on Jan. 26, 2024. This date was confirmed by the developer and is publicly available on its official website. Fans of the series don’t have to wait too long before they can play as the likable Ichiban Kasuga.

Is Like a Dragon the same as Yakuza?

Mostly, yes. Both games take place in the same in the same location (Kamurocho), and both games share the same gameplay elements, characters, and culture. But, unlike previous Yakuza games (and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name), Like a Dragon is a turn-based RPG.

While this is a huge departure from the real-time action Yakuza games of the past, the transition feels surprisingly natural, at least it does to me. I always thought the combat in Yakuza games, while great-looking, was a little clunky.

Do I need to play previous Yakuza and Like a Dragon Games before Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Kiryu fighting Kuze in Yakuza 0. Image via SEGA

This is a very difficult question to answer. In reality, No, you don’t need to have played every other Yakuza game to understand what’s going on in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Should you play previous Yakuza games? I highly recommend you play at least some of them. There is a ton of Yakuza games out there and I won’t fault anyone for being intimidated by the sheer number of them. Not to mention that most are fairly long games, especially if you want to 100 percent them.

Look, Yakuza and Like a Dragon aren’t perfect, but they have really interesting stories, very likable and over-the-top characters, and are just so darn fun. Yakuza 0 is one of my all-time favorite games and made me fall in love with the series, so I recommend you start from that one if you are at all interested in learning about the game’s lore before you play Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.