All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Substories

The Like a Dragon series is known for its colossal offering of side content, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth not only meets this standard but soars right past it.

The new map is chock-full of side missions, dubbed Substories, around every corner, any of which can reward you with items, combat summons, gameplay mechanics, and more. With so many Substories for players to experience, it can be difficult to keep them all straight.

However, I’ve put together a comprehensive list so you can keep track of which ones you’ve missed and which ones you have yet to stumble into.

Every Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, listed

Keep an eye out for the speech bubble icons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 54 Substories to discover across Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Honolulu. While you’ll be steered into a few of them simply as you play the main story, the vast majority of them are up to you to discover. While traversing the city, keep an eye out for speech bubble icons on your map that indicate a new misadventure for Ichiban to get himself into. Every Substory in the game is listed below in numerical order, although this almost certainly won’t be the order you play them in.

Radio Active Sujimon, Generation 2 Crazy Money Busted! Welcome to Hawaii, MFer! Surfin’ the Streets Miss Match Snap Those Sickos! A Love as Sweet as Lemons Coming Out of Her Shell Wait for Me Saved by Kindness Rock and Roil Neck-Deep in Love Samurai, May We Walk Together? Beach Guardian: Water, Water Everywhere Beach Guardian: No Kidding Around Beach Guardian: Heroes of the Sand Home to Roost A Better Bat Playing with Fire Rise and Grind The More, the Plumeria Let it Snow Embrace Your Wild Side Anaconda Escape The Pursuit of Realism An Authentic Blockbuster Litterbugged Close Encounters of the Bird Kind? Let’s Get Alo-Happy! Tropical Photo Rally The Island at Rock Bottom Legend of the Labyrinth Love and Punishment Relics from the Past Choosing Your Starter The CEO of Suji The Queen’s Subilee A True Gym Battle Sodachi’s Revenge Atop the Plateau A Man Named Asakura A Changed Man The Final Showdown for Real A Man Facing the Future Certifiable Lover The Ultimate Alo-Happy Activity! She Never Misses Together, Forever… Experimental Procedures Surviving Paradise

You may not see the last five Substories pop up on the map. this is because they’re contingent on giving gifts to your acquaintances around Honolulu. Keep bringing them the presents they ask for and you’ll eventually get their corresponding Substory.

It’s also important to note that all of these Substories are available to Ichiban exclusively, as Kiryu has his side content in the form of the far less expansive Bucket List. They’ll provide much-needed zaniness to help balance out the straight-faced, high-stakes main story, so make sure to take a few Substory breaks as you work through the plot!