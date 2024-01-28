All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Substories

Sample the local flavor.

The Revolve bar in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Like a Dragon series is known for its colossal offering of side content, and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth not only meets this standard but soars right past it.

The new map is chock-full of side missions, dubbed Substories, around every corner, any of which can reward you with items, combat summons, gameplay mechanics, and more. With so many Substories for players to experience, it can be difficult to keep them all straight.

However, I’ve put together a comprehensive list so you can keep track of which ones you’ve missed and which ones you have yet to stumble into.

Every Substory in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, listed

The Substory icon in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Keep an eye out for the speech bubble icons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 54 Substories to discover across Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s Honolulu. While you’ll be steered into a few of them simply as you play the main story, the vast majority of them are up to you to discover. While traversing the city, keep an eye out for speech bubble icons on your map that indicate a new misadventure for Ichiban to get himself into. Every Substory in the game is listed below in numerical order, although this almost certainly won’t be the order you play them in.

  1. Radio Active
  2. Sujimon, Generation 2
  3. Crazy Money
  4. Busted!
  5. Welcome to Hawaii, MFer!
  6. Surfin’ the Streets
  7. Miss Match
  8. Snap Those Sickos!
  9. A Love as Sweet as Lemons
  10. Coming Out of Her Shell
  11. Wait for Me
  12. Saved by Kindness
  13. Rock and Roil
  14. Neck-Deep in Love
  15. Samurai, May We Walk Together?
  16. Beach Guardian: Water, Water Everywhere
  17. Beach Guardian: No Kidding Around
  18. Beach Guardian: Heroes of the Sand
  19. Home to Roost
  20. A Better Bat
  21. Playing with Fire
  22. Rise and Grind
  23. The More, the Plumeria
  24. Let it Snow
  25. Embrace Your Wild Side
  26. Anaconda Escape
  27. The Pursuit of Realism
  28. An Authentic Blockbuster
  29. Litterbugged
  30. Close Encounters of the Bird Kind?
  31. Let’s Get Alo-Happy!
  32. Tropical Photo Rally
  33. The Island at Rock Bottom
  34. Legend of the Labyrinth
  35. Love and Punishment
  36. Relics from the Past
  37. Choosing Your Starter
  38. The CEO of Suji
  39. The Queen’s Subilee
  40. A True Gym Battle
  41. Sodachi’s Revenge
  42. Atop the Plateau
  43. A Man Named Asakura
  44. A Changed Man
  45. The Final Showdown for Real
  46. A Man Facing the Future
  47. Certifiable Lover
  48. The Ultimate Alo-Happy Activity!
  49. She Never Misses
  50. Together, Forever…
  51. Experimental Procedures
  52. Surviving Paradise

You may not see the last five Substories pop up on the map. this is because they’re contingent on giving gifts to your acquaintances around Honolulu. Keep bringing them the presents they ask for and you’ll eventually get their corresponding Substory.

It’s also important to note that all of these Substories are available to Ichiban exclusively, as Kiryu has his side content in the form of the far less expansive Bucket List. They’ll provide much-needed zaniness to help balance out the straight-faced, high-stakes main story, so make sure to take a few Substory breaks as you work through the plot!

