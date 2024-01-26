How to get the Street Surfer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

With the ever-increasing map sizes of the Like a Dragon series, simply walking around on foot is becoming less and less viable. Lost Judgment helpfully introduced a skateboard to help players get around but Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is taking that philosophy one step further with the Street Surfer.

The Street Surfer is essentially a non-branded Segway, providing the perfect speed boost for Ichiban and his party to zip from one side of Honolulu to the other. It’s downright essential for any players looking to dive into the ocean of side content Infinite Wealth has to offer, as having nothing but Ichiban’s buckled loafers to get you from point A to point B will get old quickly. The good part is that the Street Surfer is easy enough to get your hands on if you know where to look.

Where is the Street Surfer in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth?

Check the Oka Charger. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike most major gameplay mechanics in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the Street Surfer is not acquired through the main story. Instead, you’ll have to seek out Substory Six: Surfin’ the Streets!, which is available the moment you’re able to roam freely in Hawaii.

To trigger this Substory, simply head to the small, triangular park in Waikiki, where you’ll find the Street Surfer’s inventor, Professor Oka, going through a spot of trouble. After getting Ichiban on board as a test subject for the Street Surfer, a handful of dissatisfied customers will show up. Naturally, in true Like a Dragon fashion, you’ll have to beat the tar out of them to get them to leave Oka alone.

In exchange for saving him, Oka will grant you the Street Surfer for free, and you’ll then be able to summon it anytime you want by hitting Down on your D-pad. Notably, both Ichiban and Kiryu can use the Street Surfer from this point forward (as well as every party member), although how they managed to get it on a plane we’ll never know.

Actually getting your hands on the Street Surfer is just the beginning, however. At Oka Chargers, which are dotted throughout both cities, you can charge your Street Surfer’s battery when it starts getting low—but more excitingly, you can also customize its look. Different body paints and wheel types can be found in the world or purchased from pawn shops and dungeons, so keep your eyes peeled if you want to turn heads on the street.

Customized to your liking. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the Street Surfer in your arsenal, chasing down Infinite Wealth’s laundry list of achievements should go that much faster. Don’t forget to pair it with Ichiban’s new music player to blast your favorite tunes through the streets like a true tourist!