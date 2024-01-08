All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trophies and achievements

Even the Yakuza need holiday time to enjoy the sun and the beach, which is exactly what Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has to offer alongside an abundance of trophies and achievements.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to release on Jan. 26, 2024, across all platforms, and for those not patient enough to wait until the release, there is a demo available to play now—though you will have to purchase and complete Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to access it.

When Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is finally released, you’ll certainly have plenty to keep you occupied with an abundance of trophies and achievements to earn, all of which are listed below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trophies and achievements

Time to celebrate. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sega

In total, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has 64 trophies and achievements, not including the Platinum trophy on PlayStation, and the majority can be unlocked via in-game progression. To get the Platinum trophy on PlayStation, you do not need to earn each of the DLC achievements.

The full list of trophies and achievements in the base game of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be found below.

Back in Action Complete Chapter One Fish Out of Water Complete Chapter Two Time Marches On Complete Chapter Three Down and Out Complete Chapter Four Misgivings Complete Chapter Five Hiding in Plain Sight Complete Chapter Six Separate Ways Complete Chapter Seven Layered Lies Complete Chapter Eight Found and Lost Complete Chapter Nine Dying Breed Complete Chapter 10 Reunion Complete Chapter 11 Holding the Line Complete Chapter 12 Turning The Tides Complete Chapter 13 The Man Who Regained His Name Complete the final chapter Touching Lives Complete 10 substories Saving Lives Complete 20 substories Living Your Best Life Complete 40 substories Squared Away Viewed all of Nanba’s Drink Links No Regrets Viewed all of Adachi’s Drink Links Missing Words Viewed all of Saeko’s Drink Links Breaking Free Viewed all of Joongi’s Drink Links Starting Fresh Viewed all of Zhao’s Drink Links Rest Assured Viewed all of Chitose’s Drink Links Letting Go Viewed all of Tomizawa’s Drink Links Commanding Respect Viewed all of Seaonhee’s Drink Links Wandering Dragon Reach level 10 with Kasuga Resolute Dragon Reach level 30 with Kasuga Apex Dragon Reach level 50 with Kasuga Legendary Dragon Reach level 70 with Kasuga Superhuman Raised one of Kasuga’s personality stats to max Metahuman Raised all of Kasuga’s personality stats to max Renewed Purpose Complete all Life Links Precious Memories Gathered 30 Memoirs of a Dragon Abundant Memories Gathered 70 Memoirs of a Dragon Funk Goes On Pushed Kiryu’s Soul, Tech, or Body to the max Alo-Happy as Can be Experienced eight activities offered by Alo-Happy Tours Side Hustle Raised a job to rank 30 Mad Hustle Raised three jobs to rank 30 Ultimate Hustle Raised seven jobs to rank 30 Pound for Pound Dialed up Poundmates 30 times Something from Nothing Made 10 pieces of gear at Julie’s Gearworks Investing in the Future Completed all of Julie’s investments Sujimaniac Registered 100 Sujimon to the Sujidex Sujimon Sensei Registered 200 Sujimon to the Sujidex Dungeon Sweeper Conquered the Yokohoma Underground Ruffians Beware Completed the Hawaiian Haunt Break It Up! Won 20 raids Suji League Champion Complete all Sujimon-related substories Sujimon Snag ‘Em Recruited 10 Sujimon from battle Prize Fight Maxed out a Sujimon’s level and friendship Craftaholic Crafted 100 different pieces of DIY furniture Island Hospitality Welcomed 100 guests to Dondoko Island Dondoko A-Go-Go Ran a TV ad on Dondoko Island Basking in Glory Transform Dondoko Island into a four-star resort Dondoko Denoument Complete the Dondoko Island Story Having Fun Yet? Complete 10 different minigames License to Skill Obtain 10 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School 30 Mins or It’s Free Complete all Crazy Delivery courses Sicko Stopper Complete all Sicko Snap courses Photo Hunter Take 30 different photos for the Photo Rally Spirit of Aloha Befriend 50 people through Aloha Links Don’t Hate the Player Meet up with five people from Miss Match Not a Total Waste Obtain an item from a toilet bowl Somewhere Over the Rainbow Photograph a rainbow in the skies of Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Master Vacation DLC trophies and achievements

As well as the 64 trophies and achievements to earn in the base game, there are a further nine to obtain in the Master Vacation DLC—which are much harder to secure due to the New Game+ and difficulty requirements.