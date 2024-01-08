All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trophies and achievements

A mammoth to-do list.

An ocean view in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth showing blue skies, the sea, boats, and beachfront skyscrapers.
Image via Sega

Even the Yakuza need holiday time to enjoy the sun and the beach, which is exactly what Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has to offer alongside an abundance of trophies and achievements.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is set to release on Jan. 26, 2024, across all platforms, and for those not patient enough to wait until the release, there is a demo available to play now—though you will have to purchase and complete Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name to access it.

When Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is finally released, you’ll certainly have plenty to keep you occupied with an abundance of trophies and achievements to earn, all of which are listed below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth trophies and achievements

Characters from Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth jumping up in the air
Time to celebrate. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sega

In total, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has 64 trophies and achievements, not including the Platinum trophy on PlayStation, and the majority can be unlocked via in-game progression. To get the Platinum trophy on PlayStation, you do not need to earn each of the DLC achievements.

The full list of trophies and achievements in the base game of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be found below.

Back in ActionComplete Chapter One
Fish Out of WaterComplete Chapter Two
Time Marches OnComplete Chapter Three
Down and OutComplete Chapter Four
MisgivingsComplete Chapter Five
Hiding in Plain SightComplete Chapter Six
Separate WaysComplete Chapter Seven
Layered LiesComplete Chapter Eight
Found and LostComplete Chapter Nine
Dying BreedComplete Chapter 10
ReunionComplete Chapter 11
Holding the LineComplete Chapter 12
Turning The TidesComplete Chapter 13
The Man Who Regained His NameComplete the final chapter
Touching LivesComplete 10 substories
Saving LivesComplete 20 substories
Living Your Best LifeComplete 40 substories
Squared AwayViewed all of Nanba’s Drink Links
No RegretsViewed all of Adachi’s Drink Links
Missing WordsViewed all of Saeko’s Drink Links
Breaking FreeViewed all of Joongi’s Drink Links
Starting FreshViewed all of Zhao’s Drink Links
Rest AssuredViewed all of Chitose’s Drink Links
Letting GoViewed all of Tomizawa’s Drink Links
Commanding RespectViewed all of Seaonhee’s Drink Links
Wandering DragonReach level 10 with Kasuga
Resolute DragonReach level 30 with Kasuga
Apex DragonReach level 50 with Kasuga
Legendary DragonReach level 70 with Kasuga
SuperhumanRaised one of Kasuga’s personality stats to max
MetahumanRaised all of Kasuga’s personality stats to max
Renewed PurposeComplete all Life Links
Precious MemoriesGathered 30 Memoirs of a Dragon
Abundant MemoriesGathered 70 Memoirs of a Dragon
Funk Goes OnPushed Kiryu’s Soul, Tech, or Body to the max
Alo-Happy as Can beExperienced eight activities offered by Alo-Happy Tours
Side HustleRaised a job to rank 30
Mad HustleRaised three jobs to rank 30
Ultimate HustleRaised seven jobs to rank 30
Pound for PoundDialed up Poundmates 30 times
Something from NothingMade 10 pieces of gear at Julie’s Gearworks
Investing in the FutureCompleted all of Julie’s investments
SujimaniacRegistered 100 Sujimon to the Sujidex
Sujimon SenseiRegistered 200 Sujimon to the Sujidex
Dungeon SweeperConquered the Yokohoma Underground
Ruffians BewareCompleted the Hawaiian Haunt
Break It Up!Won 20 raids
Suji League ChampionComplete all Sujimon-related substories
Sujimon Snag ‘EmRecruited 10 Sujimon from battle
Prize FightMaxed out a Sujimon’s level and friendship
CraftaholicCrafted 100 different pieces of DIY furniture
Island HospitalityWelcomed 100 guests to Dondoko Island
Dondoko A-Go-GoRan a TV ad on Dondoko Island
Basking in GloryTransform Dondoko Island into a four-star resort
Dondoko DenoumentComplete the Dondoko Island Story
Having Fun Yet?Complete 10 different minigames
License to SkillObtain 10 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School
30 Mins or It’s FreeComplete all Crazy Delivery courses
Sicko StopperComplete all Sicko Snap courses
Photo HunterTake 30 different photos for the Photo Rally
Spirit of AlohaBefriend 50 people through Aloha Links
Don’t Hate the PlayerMeet up with five people from Miss Match
Not a Total WasteObtain an item from a toilet bowl
Somewhere Over the RainbowPhotograph a rainbow in the skies of Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Master Vacation DLC trophies and achievements

As well as the 64 trophies and achievements to earn in the base game, there are a further nine to obtain in the Master Vacation DLC—which are much harder to secure due to the New Game+ and difficulty requirements.

The Hero ReturnsTook up the Hero’s mantle in New Game+
Endless VacationComplete New Game+
We’re Probably the Best!Complete New Game+ on Hard difficulty
We’re Definitely the Best!Complete New Game+ on Legend difficulty
Building Bonds and Making GainsCelebrate your victory over sector one of the Big Swell
Titillating TeamworkCelebrate your victory over sector two of the Big Swell
Kei is for KinshipCelebrate your victory over sector three of the Big Swell
Unboxed BrotherhoodCelebrate your victory over sector four of the Big Swell
We Did It?Celebrate your victory over the fifth and final sector of the Big Swell

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.